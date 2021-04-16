Shawn G. Baer,
Circleville Police Chief
Wednesday, April 7
• Caller requested to speak with an officer regarding someone filing unemployment claimed under her social security number.
• Caller requested to speak with an officer regarding identity theft.
• Caller advised he was a manager at Tractor Supply and someone just stole something from there.
• Male in lobby stated his wallet was stolen, or possibly lost, and he needed a report to get a replacement CCW card.
• Pickaway County Sheriff’s Officer received a 911 call that the NDGI building was on fire.
• Caller advised he accidentally discharged his firearm while attempting to place it in the holder. No injuries sustained.
Friday, April 9
• Employee advised of a counterfeit $20 bill.
• Caller reported that a suspect stole her cell phone, keys to her residence and had possession of her vehicle.
• Caller advised a suspect stole her $5,600 stimulus check.
• Female in lobby requested to speak with an officer regarding a male threatening to mess with her car. Female stated he was throwing beer at her windows and at her home as well.
Saturday, April 10
• Caller advised there were several people fighting in front of a location.
• Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call stating there were two female and a male outside fighting and overheard one of them say that a knife was pulled. Caller stated one female was crying. Caller asked them to move it down the road and the male said, “You are not hearing me. You are hearing the two females,” and the call was disconnected.
• Caller requested to speak with an officer due to a suspect writing on her vehicle with a Sharpie and popping two of her neighbor’s tires.
• Caller advised of a male subject who was yelling at a female and would not leave her alone. He advised he kept grabbing her arms and she was trying to jerk away from him. Caller stated he was wearing a blue shirt with black pants and the female had blonde hair.
• Caller advised she had a charge on her credit card from a Target charge card.
• Caller stated his mother was trying to retrieve her van from his sister and they were arguing.
Sunday, April 11
• Caller requested an officer due to a subject threatening to “baptize” the computer if she did not give him the password. Caller advised that meant to dump water on it. Caller stated he ended up just dumping the water on her and she wanted him arrested and out of the house. Caller later stated she wanted to cancel and advised she would not answer the door if officers were sent to her address.
• Caller requested an officer due to a walking domestic altercation in the area. Caller stated she believed she knew the male’s name and described him as wearing a red, striped shirt and the female wearing a black hoodie.
• Caller requested to speak with an officer in reference to the contents of his package being stolen off of his porch.
Monday, April 12
• Officer marked out at attempting to locate a subject with an active warrant out of the agency. An arrest was made on Dylan Pennington.
• Units en route to a location to attempt to locate a subject with an active warrant. An arrest was made on Brittany List by probation units.
• Caller requesting an officer to a location due to being threatened by a subject that she just purchased a car off of. Caller advised the party was on scene in a red Ford Mustang with a temporary license plate.
• Caller advised she could hear loud yelling and the male at the location was threatening the female. Caller could also hear things being thrown and there were young kids there.
Tuesday, April 13
• Caller advised her neighbors upstairs had been fighting for 48 hours. Caller stated she could hear the male half hurting the female at the location and it was very loud. Caller said she could hear the female screaming.
• Caller advised there was a black 2017 Toyota Corolla belonging to someone and it was reported stolen in Lancaster. Caller stated the car had been seen at a location and was requesting an officer to check and advise.
• Female on station to speak with an officer about her wallet being stolen sometime within the last week.
• Female on station to speak with an officer regarding her daughter’s flue being taken when she was evicted and her stuff sat out.
• Caller requested an officer regarding him trying to get his stuff out and leave and the female part was causing issues. Caller stated he did not want any problems.
Wednesday, April 14
• Female on station to speak with an officer regarding being harassed by a suspect. Female stated she had a restraining order against the person and her information was supposed to be protects and the female at the office was threatening that she knew things.
• Caller requested to speak with an officer regarding a theft that happened on Monday of an A auto chip key.
• Male on station to speak with an officer regarding harassment. Male stated two guys came to his door the night before and accused him of trying to pick up their kids at the bus stop. Male stated that he was not even in town at the time of the alleged bus stop incident.
• Caller stated people were fighting and refusing to leave.
EDITOR’S NOTE: While charges have been filed by law enforcement officers against some of the above people, they have not been found guilty of violations. Charges against people may be dismissed or individuals may be found not guilty in court. Unless a person is found guilty, he or she remains not guilty.