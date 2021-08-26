Shawn G. Baer,
Circleville Police Chief
Monday, Aug. 23
• Caller requested an officer due to threats being made against him by a subject. Caller stated he would be standing in the area wearing blue jeans and a blue shirt.
• Caller advised that he had been harassed for the past six years by one subject and wanted to make a report of the last incident that happened on Saturday, Aug. 21.
• Caller woke up in the morning and found her purse gone.
• Caller advised that he brought a resident home to find a window had been busted out. Caller advised they thought the trespasser was inside.
• Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 stating a moving fight or domestic situation. Caller disconnected before transfer to city.
• Caller advised there was a brush or field fire in the area between South Pickaway Street and Washington Street. The location was a homeless camp. All clothes and the tent were burnt and there were some papers belonging to people as well. No one was around the fire.
• Caller advised a subject was texting him telling him that he was coming to his house and was going to beat him. Caller requested an officer to avoid trouble.
• Caller requested to speak with an officer regarding some diamonds being stolen out of her house on Mingo Street. Caller did not know when they were taken, but she noticed they were missing that day.
Tuesday, Aug. 24
• Female on station requested to speak with an officer regarding someone making checks for her business and cashing them.
• Caller requested an officer to check to see if a 2014 Dodge Durango was at the house. The vehicle was reported stolen from Franklin County, but was pinging someone else.
• Caller requested to speak with an officer regarding a male cussing her out and calling her names when she asked him not to park in their lot.
• Caller requested to speak with an officer regarding a subject threatening her and her father. Caller stated the subject left a voicemail stating she was going to beat her if she ever sees her around town. Caller stated she included her disabled father in it as well.
• Male on station wanted to speak with an officer regarding being threatened by a subject. Male stated he has a TPO against the subject for the same reason.
Wednesday, Aug. 25
• Caller stated there are people on the porch arguing. Caller stated they got in a mid 90’s Grand Marquis, green and grey in color, and sped off in the alley toward Washington Street.
• Caller believed someone tried to steal money from her bank account and sent her a fake check for $20K.
• Caller stated her neighbor’s stove was on fire.
EDITOR’S NOTE: While charges have been filed by law enforcement officers against some of the above people, they have not been found guilty of violations. Charges against people may be dismissed or individuals may be found not guilty in court. Unless a person is found guilty, he or she remains not guilty.