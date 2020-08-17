Shawn G. Baer,
Circleville Police Chief
Robert Chapman,
Deputy Chief
Tuesday, Aug. 11
• Caller advised that someone asked for a ride and must have taken her bank card because all of her money was gone from her checking account.
• Second medical alarm activation for a 74-year-old man. The alarm company advised that he pushed his medical alarm button again and she could hear arguing between a male and a female. The male said he needed help but the female said he did not. Caller also heard a child crying in the background.
• Caller requested an officer due to being assaulted. Caller stated the man then fed on a blue/green bicycle toward Mound Street, wearing a red shirt and hair pulled into a ponytail. Caller declined the need for medical services at the time.
• Agency requested to be on the lookout for a rolling domestic in a black Ford F-150. Agency advised the involved parties in the vehicle were last seen traveling westbound form Tarlton Road on state ROute 56 East. Agency advised they were unable to get further from the caller who is in the vehicle due to him screaming at her.
• Units marked out at a location in an attempt to locate Ashley Barton. An arrest was made on Ashley Barton for a warrant out of the Circleville Police Department.
• Caller requested an officer due to a male attempting to run him off the road. Caller also advised he had been receiving threatening text messages from him.
Thursday, Aug. 13
• Berger security called to advise that a patient had threatened physical harm to a female technician. Caller advised the doctor or nurse would like to speak to an officer again.
• Caller advised that a male named Joshua Higgenbotham was walking in the police department and he would be arrested. Joshua Higgenbothem was arrested by probation.
• Caller advised that his 22-foot travel trailer was stolen and he had the whole incident caught on camera.
• Caller advised that his tires were slashed and he believed it had to do with a large fight the day before.
• Caller advised his daughter caught curtains on fire.
• Caller advised that she was scammed out of $650. She received a text message from someone saying they were her cousin and she could call a number to get grant money. She did and they told her she had to pay $650 for UPS to deliver the money to her.
• Caller requested to speak with an officer referencing her brother being threatened through text messages over an incident that occurred the night before. Caller stated that the texter was a male threatening to assault them.
• Caller advised she was told by an officer to contact the police if she saw anyone at a location due to squatters being there. Caller stated that there was a van in the back yard and a female on site.
• Caller advised he had a couple bicycles stolen sometime that day and maybe other things as well. Caller stated he was in the back of the house waiting for an officer.
Friday, Aug. 14
• Caller advised an officer was sent out to General Electric the night prior because someone cut the fence. Caller was the caretaker of the property and was advising the lock was cut after they had left.
• Officers marked out to serve a warrant at the jail to Timothy Ramey on aggravated menacing.
• Caller advised that someone was siphoning gas from her vehicle. The apartment complex was going to pull video camera footage to see if they saw anyone doing it. Caller advised this was the third time it had occurred.
Saturday, Aug. 15
• Caller advised someone was refusing to leave him alone and the neighbor came over to let the air out of his tires.
• Caller advised someone pushed her down and hit her in the neck and face. Caller had been having issues with the person in a civil matter due to moving. Another party was involved. Caller reported that someone had grabber her arm and she had scratches. Caller stated that it was all getting too physical.
• Caller advised he was driving by the pour house in the alley and there was an individual beside a black BMW brandishing a firearm. Caller stated he was not pointing it at anyone, but thought the police should check it out. Caller remained anonymous.
• Caller advised he was just in a fight on the corner of South Washington and Walnut Street with another male and said he was on his way to the police station to file a report. a half hour later, the man still had not showed up at the CPD. Officer Fox was patrolling down Washington Street where the fight happened to see if he could locate the caller. They were unable to locate and the caller never showed at the police station after an hour and a half.
• Caller advised he was assaulted the night prior at the corner of Washington Street and Walnut Street.
Sunday, Aug. 16
• Officer flagged down at a location in reference to vandalism to a vehicle.
• Caller advised he and someone got into a verbal argument and, in doing so, the female broke his television.
• Caller advised someone shoved her and punched her in the face, causing her to knock over his television.
• Caller advised of a short, dark-complected male subject, with a tattoo on his neck, that was inside a store. The subject was attempting to steal Carhartt boots. Caller advised the subject had just run out the front door and possible toward Tractor Supply.
• Caller requested to speak with an officer regarding someone stealing her cell phone. Caller stated they got into an argument and she was taking him to a friend's house and he took her phone and got out of the car and ran.
EDITOR’S NOTE: While charges have been filed by law enforcement officers against some of the above people, they have not been found guilty of violations. Charges against people may be dismissed or individuals may be found not guilty in court. Unless a person is found guilty, he or she remains not guilty.