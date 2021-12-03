Shawn G. Baer,
Circleville Police Chief
Monday, Nov. 29
• Employee advised of a subject that stole multiple containers of Tide and left the area in a Ford pick-up truck that hard dark red paint and a silver tailgate. Caller advised the license plate number.
• Caller requested an officer to the location on West Main Street due to two trash receptacles being stolen.
• Caller advised he was about to kick some guy in the teeth and an ambulance should be sent.
Tuesday, Nov. 30
• Caller was advised that a blue SUV pulled up and put a Christmas tree in the back and left. Caller stated nobody bought the tree.
• Caller requested an officer regarding a domestic situation. Caller state her and her partner were separating and her partner would not let her in the house. Caller stated she had lived there for almost a year. Caller stated her partner was not on the lease, however, that was her residence. Caller stated her partner was waiting for family to come and pick her up, but it would not be until later that night. Caller stated her kids would be getting out of school and she didn’t want them sitting on the porch, in the cold.
Wednesday, Dec. 1
• Caller stated a subject threatened to burn her house down.
• Caller stated someone took someone took two bags of trash out of her trashcan.
• Caller stated someone threw a marble, which broke her front door.
Thursday, Dec. 2
• CPD Captain requested an officer for transport on a prisoner. An arrest was made on Rodney Lee Jenkins.
• Officers marked out to attempt to locate a subject with an active warrant for his arrest. An arrest was made on Jamie Donald Neff.
• Officers were en route to a location to serve Rodney Jenkins and Alisha Zeimer on active warrants. Both prisoners served their copies of their warrants.
• Male on station inquired about vehicle release that had an active warrant for his arrest out of Franklin County. An arrest was made on David Allen Mays.
• Caller requested to speak with an officer in reference to the theft of a catalytic converter off of her daughter’s vehicle.
• Caller reported damage to a row of his hemlock plants.
• Caller advised of someone throwing a stepping stone through his backdoor and breaking into his residence to steal a camera.
EDITOR’S NOTE: While charges have been filed by law enforcement officers against some of the above people, they have not been found guilty of violations. Charges against people may be dismissed or individuals may be found not guilty in court. Unless a person is found guilty, he or she remains not guilty.