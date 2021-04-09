Shawn G. Baer,
Circleville Police Chief
Friday, April 2
• Female reported that there had been nine charges made to her debit card that were unauthorized. She stated she must have lost the card on March 20.
• Caller stated she saw three juvenile males steal two carts from a business. They left on Watt Street toward Court Street.
• Caller stated a woman and her children were refusing to leave his property.
• Caller stated she had been kicked out of where she was staying.
• Caller stated there was a car driving by several times and slowing down. He followed them to the police department and then called in. Caller sated he did not know who they were. The other part called in and stated they were being followed and they did not know who it was. Both parties were advised to stay away from each other and not to continuously drive to each other’s houses. Both parties agreed that it was a misunderstanding.
Saturday, April 3
• Caller advised someone was behaving very strange and threatening to hurt her. Caller stated she though he was on drugs and that he had done drugs in the past. Caller stated he was in her face saying, “Come here,” and caller could hear it in the background.
• Caller requested an officer regarding someone stealing tires off his vehicle.
Sunday, April 4
• Person on station reported being egged. Advised there was damage sustained to the vehicle in the form of scratches and chipped paint.
• Caller advised the back door to the residence looked as if someone had attempted to break in. The screen door was broken off. Caller advised her grandmother attempted to get ahold of the homeowner the day before and was not able to do so.
• Unit en route to the jail to serve Meranda Vangundy on her warrant.
Monday, April 5
• Caller requested to speak with an officer in reference to a friend he let stay wit him, who was stealing some items from his house. Caller disconnected before further information could be obtained.
• Unit marked en route to a location to serve a warrant on Kaleb Fenneken. Warrant was served.
• Female on station to speak with an officer regarding being scammed out of $15,000 out of her bank account. Female stated she spoke with her local bank who advised her to file a report.
Wednesday, April 7
• Caller requested to speak with an officer regarding someone filing unemployment claimed under her social security number.
• Caller requested to speak with an officer regarding identity theft.
• Caller advised he was a manager at Tractor Supply and someone just stole something from there.
• Male in lobby stated his wallet was stolen, or possibly lost, and he needed a report to get a replacement CCW card.
• Pickaway County Sheriff’s Officer received a 911 call that the NDGI building was on fire.
• Caller advised he accidentally discharged his firearm while attempting to place it in the holder. No injuries sustained.
EDITOR’S NOTE: While charges have been filed by law enforcement officers against some of the above people, they have not been found guilty of violations. Charges against people may be dismissed or individuals may be found not guilty in court. Unless a person is found guilty, he or she remains not guilty.