Shawn G. Baer,
Circleville Police Chief
Friday, Nov. 5
• Caller requested officers regarding her son, Mason Johnston, attacking her husband. Caller stated her husband was still on the floor, however, refusing a medic at the time. Caller stated her son was on probation in Franklin County. An arrest was made on Mason Johnston.
• Caller requested to speak with an officer in reference to her son being arrested the night prior out of domestic violence. Caller stated he was arraigned that morning and she was afraid he would show back up.
• Caller advised she had smoke coming out of the registers in her home. Caller advised her residence was filled with smoke and she was unable to get out due to being disabled. Circleville Fire Department contained the situation.
• Caller stated a subject tried to hit another with a vehicle.
• Caller requested an officer due to a subject stealing packages off her porch.
• Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office received a call for a possible domestic altercation on Kingston Court. Caller disconnected before information was obtained. A female was transported to Berger.
• Caller stated a car was on fire.
• Caller stated someone called the store twice and was asking inappropriate sexual questions.
• Caller advised that her significant other beat her up and she was bleeding from the head. An arrest was made on Brad Lewis Reisinger.
Saturday, Nov. 6
• Caller advised a male subject in a brown jacket and a red shirt with blue jeans attempted to get in through her window.
• Officer marked out on North Pickaway Street to arrest Jacob Travis Seacrest. An arrest was made on Seacrest.
• Caller stated there was an electrical fire on Sherwood Drive the day prior and it had possibly rekindled.
Sunday, Nov. 7
• Officers marked out with a subject with a warrant. An arrest was made on Joshua Allen Ramey.
• Caller advised her boyfriend, James Jenkins, had been pushing and smacking her, as well as pulling her hair. She advised he was hungover. An arrest was made on James Jenkins.
• Caller reported her medication was stolen.
• Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office received a call pinging from Springhollow Road regarding domestic altercation.
Monday, Nov. 8
• Caller advised that someone busted the window to his car.
• Officer advised of a male subject (Eric Coleman) outside of the department and possibly had an active warrant for his arrest. Male was issued a summons to appear in court.
• Caller reported a theft of a paint sprayer that occurred on Oc. 27.
• Caller requested an officer regarding a package being stolen off her porch. Caller contacted the company and they told her they would replace the item after a police report was filed.
Wednesday, Nov. 10
• Caller advised that someone was breaking into her house. Caller was yelling on the phone but not answering questions. Caller used profanity and stated to have someone get there now.
• Female on station to speak with an officer regarding someone being harassed. Female stated a person was assaulted the evening prior and the person now was getting threatening messages on Snapchat.
• Caller stated her mother was hitting her father. An arrest was made on Helen Curry.
Thursday, Nov. 11
• Officer marked out with a vehicle occupied by a female that had a warrant out for her arrest. An arrest was made on Tracy LaRue.
• caller requested to file a report due to her jewelry being stolen.
• Caller advised of approximately 15 individuals in the church parking lot across the street fighting each other.
• Caller stated someone broke into her house and stole $900-$1,00 worth of property.
• Caller advised there was a male with a black ski mask on and they had a backpack and wooden club. Caller stated he was trying to break into the back door.
EDITOR’S NOTE: While charges have been filed by law enforcement officers against some of the above people, they have not been found guilty of violations. Charges against people may be dismissed or individuals may be found not guilty in court. Unless a person is found guilty, he or she remains not guilty.