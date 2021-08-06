Shawn G. Baer,
Circleville Police Chief
Friday, July 30
• Caller advised a male and a female were fighting. Caller stated the male assaulted the female. Caller stated he heard glass breaking as well and advised that there were children in the house. Caller stated the male was driving a gold-colored Buick and had left the house, heading west on Water Street.
• Caller advised that people were leaving trash outside of her trashcan. Caller advised that her trash service had advised her that she would be charged extra for the trash outside of the can.
• Subject on station advised that her Cash App was hacked with approximately $900 taken.
• Caller lost her purse and when she went to look for it, she witnessed someone in a red truck steal it.
• Caller stated he was assaulted. The other half of the complaint requested an officer at Maplewood because she claimed someone tried to steal her TV.
Saturday, July 31
• Caller advised there was a fight. She did not see any weapons at the time of the call. Caller stated she thought they were hitting cars too.
• Caller requested an officer regarding a female grabbing his phone from him and leaving in her car. Caller stated she the subject was probably heading toward Williamsport.
• Alarm company advised of a commercial fire alarm showing basement smoke detectors.
• Caller advised someone took her things out of the dryer.
• Caller advised that a subject was being aggressive toward her. Caller advised that no weapons had been mentioned, or involved. Caller advised the argument was verbal in nature.
• Caller stated someone threw eggs at him.
Sunday, Aug. 1
• Caller advised that two were involved in a physical domestic and no weapons had been mentioned or involved. Caller advised she was en route to the location.
• White male, no shirt, grey red Ram truck, no plate, early 2000’s, stole from a store. An arrest was made on Michael Daniel Poole.
• Caller was told by her daughter that someone was trying to assault her sister.
Monday, Aug. 2
• Caller advised a subject threw a brick at his vehicle.
• Caller advised that her bank account was hacked and she had a large amount of money stolen.
• Caller advised someone stole $400 out of her purse.
• Caller requested an officer to the location regarding things being stolen out of the house.
• Caller requested to speak with an officer regarding her brother’s bicycle being stolen from the side of the house. Caller stated it was a BMX trick bike with blue tires.
Thursday, Aug. 5
• Caller requested an officer to speak with her daughter in reference to a subject stalking and harassing her 19-year-old daughter.
• Caller advised that her friend's car was parked at her house. Caller advised that the car had been egged.
• Caller advised of a white male, grey shirt and jeans, and a white female, wearing a red shirt, carrying trash. Caller advised the subjects were in a verbal domestic.
• Caller advised that he had stolen checks cashed at an address fraudulently. Caller advised the checks were cashed and signed under his name by someone else.
• Caller stated a subject took her vehicle without permission.
• Caller stated she gave her bank account information to someone she believed was a scammer.
• Caller heard a loud noise, which led him to believe that someone attempted to break into his house.
EDITOR’S NOTE: While charges have been filed by law enforcement officers against some of the above people, they have not been found guilty of violations. Charges against people may be dismissed or individuals may be found not guilty in court. Unless a person is found guilty, he or she remains not guilty.