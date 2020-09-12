Shawn G. Baer,
Circleville Police Chief
Robert Chapman,
Deputy Chief
Tuesday, Sept. 1
• Officer was flagged down to check the area in between Big Lots and Kroger because someone saw smoke coming from the area.
• Female in the lobby stated her boyfriend was refusing to leave her apartment and they were in a domestic altercation the night prior. An arrest was made on Brandon Nickolas Johnson-Marshall for domestic violence charges. The prisoner was transported to Pickaway County Jail.
• Caller requested an officer due to two subjects possible in a domestic dispute at this location. Caller advised that the male half had a history of domestic violence on him. An arrest was made on Sarah Ellen Taylor for a warrant out of Circleville Police Department. Female was advised there was no male on the premises and refused for an officer to look around. Female was released on her own recognizance per warrant.
Thursday, Sept. 3
• Caller stated someone had loosened the lug nuts on two different vehicles she owned.
• Caller advised a person was on her lease at her residence and was being belligerent. She advised she wanted him to leave the premises.
• Caller requested an officer regarding a subject beating on his door and trying to take a woman who was drunk. Caller stated she had broken his phone and he was not letting her in until officers arrived.
• Caller requested an officer regarding a male banging on her door, ringing the doorbell and running away. Caller stated he was doing it at her brother’s apartment. Caller stated he was harassing her and she was tired of it.
Friday, Sept. 4
• Caller advised there was a subject at a location and they threw the female almost through a door. Caller stated he had a hold on her and he was concerned for her safety.
• Caller requested an officer due to a subject following her mother near the area of a location and in a silver Chevrolet SUV. Probation was advised of the information of the male in question had made commented to cause physical harm to the female half and would then violate the no contact order. Probation units were advised of the male in a silver eco-sport vehicle. The probation unit was advised the male subject bailed out of the vehicle in an ally and fled on foot. The male was described as wearing a hat and a grey shirt.
Tuesday, Sept. 8
• Caller advised that his apartment had been broken into some time ago and a female took his wallet and was about to leave town.
• Caller advised that his vehicle was broken into the weekend before and tires were stolen.
• Caller advised there was a domestic situation going on at an address, in the front yard.
• Caller advised of a Becky J. Ousley hiding out at a location with a warrant. An arrest was made on Becky J. Ousely for a warrant out of the Circleville Poilice Department. The prisoner was transported to Pickaway County Jail.
• Caller advised she had to rush home from work after her child broke their ankle to grab supplies and noticed the back door looked like it had been tampered with. Caller stated she had o get back to work and did not have time to check to see if anything had been stolen, but she did not believe there was anyone in the home. Caller made another contact and advised her coworker that she had went home early and stopped by the residence to find the door wide open and the apartment tossed.
Wednesday, Sept. 9
• Agency contacted to advise Ryan Hendrix was clear of local charges and ready to be picked up for the warrant out of the Circleville Police Department. An arrest was made on Ryan Hendricks.
• Caller advised of a fire alarm at the Noeker Building, first floor, Berger Hospital.
EDITOR’S NOTE: While charges have been filed by law enforcement officers against some of the above people, they have not been found guilty of violations. Charges against people may be dismissed or individuals may be found not guilty in court. Unless a person is found guilty, he or she remains not guilty.