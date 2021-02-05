Shawn G. Baer,
Circleville Police Chief
Friday, Jan. 29
• Person on station wanted to speak with an officer in reference to a possible identity theft
• Caller advising a fraudulent unemployment claim was made in her name.
• Employee advised of a vehicle that was just stolen within the last 10 minutes. Advised the vehicle was a grey van that had two yellow signs on it. Caller stated that the suspect was not known at the time; however, there was a cell phone inside the vehicle that had the Life 360 app. The vehicle was last seen at Cardinal Containers in Lockbourne.
• Caller advised that someone had been working on his car and was not returning his calls. He was there with the vehicle and the catalytic converter was stolen out of it and the person who had been working on it was not returning calls to give him the key fob back.
• 911 caller stated she heard a loud bang and a car sped off so her boyfriend went outside and noticed that someone had busted the headlights out of a silver car.
Saturday, Jan. 30
• Caller requested an officer to a location in reference to an unknown female refusing to give him back his medication.
• Caller advised the residents had been screaming, yelling, cursing and throwing things against the wall.
• Caller advised her daughter, Sarah Weaver, had ben spitting on her, calling her named and grabbed her around the neck. A report was taken and an arrest was made on Sarah Weaver. The prisoner was transported to Pickaway County Jail.
Monday, Feb. 1
• Caller advised she received a 1099-G form in the mail, where someone had claimed unemployment in her name.
• Unit marked out to a location attempting to serve a subject with an active warrant out of the Circleville Police Department. An arrest was made on William Fowler III. Prisoner was transported to Pickaway County Jail.
• Caller advised that someone opened up a fraudulent claim with unemployment using her name and social.
• Caller requested an officer due to their trailer bring burglarized, trashed and her medications were stolen.
Tuesday, Feb. 2
• Caller requested an officer regarding a neighbor dispute over a snow shovel. Caller state her neighbor stole her shovel and wouldn’t give it back. Second caller stated the previous caller was beating on her door, in reference to the snow shovel, which the first caller stated was hers and that the neighbor’s kids took it.
• Caller advised there was a male and a female screaming at each other at a location in an enclosed porch area.
• Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office advised they received a 911 call with an active domestic situation. Caller stated the female half stated she had been assaulted by her husband. A report was taken and charges will be filed on Bradley Winstead.
• Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 text from a location stating someone was running and she needed assistance.
• Caller wanted to speak with an officer in regard to a fight that occurred in a parking lot.
• Caller requested an officer due to her husband being out on bond and behaving aggressively. Caller stated he knocked her down and destroyed the house while under the influence of alcohol. Officer on scene requested a medic for the female subject with injuries to her head from assault. A report was taken on Gregory Walker for domestic violence. Prison was transported to Pickaway County Jail.
Wednesday, Feb. 3
• Caller requested officers to a location regarding her neighbor trying to get into her house to fight with her. Caller stated she had filed a report on her neighbor prior to this incident. Caller stated there were no weapons involved and at the time, the neighbor went back to her own house.
• Caller believed her personal information was stolen.
• Caller advised she was driving and saw someone beat up his girlfriend in the front yard.
Thursday, Feb. 4
• Caller advised he owned one of the garages at the location and someone had broken into it. He advised he did not believe anything was missing.
• Caller advised that someone broke into his garage that sits on the back of his rental property and someone stole his tiller.
• Caller advised that her employer advised her that someone opened an unemployment claim in her name.
• Sergeant with Ross County called and advised inmate Zachary Sparks was ready for pick up with a warrant from Circleville Police Department.
• 911 caller stated a male was chasing a female across the parking lot.
• 911 caller stated a male was assaulting a female in the alley behind the Pour House.
EDITOR’S NOTE: While charges have been filed by law enforcement officers against some of the above people, they have not been found guilty of violations. Charges against people may be dismissed or individuals may be found not guilty in court. Unless a person is found guilty, he or she remains not guilty.