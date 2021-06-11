Shawn G. Baer,
Circleville Police Chief
Friday, June 4
• Caller advised two subjects were arguing inside the residence. The female party was trespassing.
• Caller advised his catalytic converter was stolen off of his vehicle.
• Caller stated someone had thrown something at her house and was yelling at her.
• Caller stated her neighbor came to her door asking her to call the police for a domestic altercation.
Saturday, June 5
• Caller requested an officer to the rear of the location regarding people outside drinking and leaving their beer bottles on the ground broken. Caller stated they did this every weekend and he was tired of cleaning up glass and puke on his walkway to his apartment.
• Caller advised his back window was stolen out of his vehicle.
• Caller advised of a fight in the parking lot between two females that had children with them. She advised on female was getting into a silver Nissan and the other subject left in a vehicle, unknown make or model.
• Caller advised of a verbal domestic dispute.
• Caller requested to speak with an officer due to feeling like she was being stalked by someone whom she had no contact order in place against.
• Caller requested to speak with an officer due to a subject continuously harassing him after he had blocked her and asked her to stop.
• Caller tried to steal his car while it was parked in Laurelville.
Sunday, June 6
• Caller advised of a physical and verbal altercation between a male and a female. Caller advised a plastic bottle was being used as a weapon. Caller advised the male and female would not stop arguing. Caller advised there was a child in the residence. An arrest was made on Jacqueline Skidmore for domestic violence.
• Caller stated two kids busted out windows at the property.
• Caller stated a male walked into her house and then fled the area on foot.
Monday, June 7
• Caller advised one person in all black tried to open the back door. Caller stated he caught the subject in the act and was unable to get into the residence and nothing was taken. Elapsed time of the call had been five minutes. Caller advised one subject in all black ran toward the back of the caller’s residence. It is unknown if the subject had a weapon.
• Caller advised she witnessed a male subject with blonde hair and a ponytail drop off a zero-turn mower in the backyard of the residence before taking off, running on foot. She advised another subject then came up and stated the mower had belonged to him and he would be back to get it. Caller is concerned the mower was stolen.
• Caller advised he would like a subject to leave his residence. He advised he was acting crazy and causing a disturbance.
• Caller requested an officer back to the location due to a subject swinging at him when he went to leave.
• Caller advised they went to check on a resident and advised they hear banging on the walls and yelling from a male and female. She advised this was approximately 10 minutes prior to the call.
• Caller advised there was smoke coming from the roof of a location on East Union Street in Circleville.
• Female wanted to speak with an officer regarding her license plate being stolen off of her vehicle. She stated the truck was sitting at her house.
Tuesday, June 8
• Agency advised receiving multiple calls. Agency stated the caller advised of a stolen vehicle, and then the vehicle was returned and located in his garage. Caller would not provide an address.
Wednesday, June 9
• Caller stated that at the location, a male subject took her phone. Caller stated she used a phone-tracking app, which took them to the corner of Ohio Street and Elm Avenue. The caller was advised to go to the Dairy Queen to meet with an officer. Caller stated the missing phone was a Motorola G.
• Caller requested an officer regarding a subject opening the door and the subject was not supposed to be there. The caller stated the subject Maced her the other day.
• Caller requested to speak with an officer regarding a male breaking into dryers and damaging property in the coin laundry facility.
• Caller stated there was a man urinating outside, facing the tracks.
• Caller requested to speak with an officer regarding his wallet and keys missing. Caller stated they had to be taken during the night; however, there was no sign of forced entry in the house.
• Caller stated he witnessed two males knock on the door. He stated one of them had a handgun and rushed into the house when the resident answered the door. Caller called from a number associated with the address. When called back, the resident answered and advised she had received a scam phone call and there were not people in her home with a gun.
Thursday, June 10
• Caller advised of a verbal domestic. Caller advised the subjects were screaming at each other. Caller advised there were children in the house.
• Caller advised someone broke into the residence and stool his tools and refrigerator.
• Employee advised she received a phone call from a tenant that advised her there was a white commercial van on the property. She advised the male had been beating on the windows and had his ladder on the roof, attempting to gain entry inside the residence.
• Caller stated her son was harassed by a man who was in a grey four-door car who had been in the area attempting to sell fireworks.
EDITOR’S NOTE: While charges have been filed by law enforcement officers against some of the above people, they have not been found guilty of violations. Charges against people may be dismissed or individuals may be found not guilty in court. Unless a person is found guilty, he or she remains not guilty.