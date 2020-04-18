Shawn G. Baer,
Circleville Police Chief
Robert Chapman,
Deputy Chief
Thursday, April 2
• Caller reported his push mower on fire.
• Female was on station entered missing out of agency. Her attorney advised her that her warrant was recalled. Female was removed from leads as missing.
Friday, April 3
• Caller advised she had a theft of solar lights from her front yard the night prior. She stated she had a video of the theft.
• Caller advised of a car belonging to his auto sales company stolen from a location. The vehicle was a 2001 Ford F150 and blue.
Saturday, April 4
• Caller advised of the tree on the side of his residence being on fire. The Circleville Fire Department handled the call.
• Caller requested an officer due to a physical altercation at a location involving several subjects. Caller stated they were attempting to entice him into a fight. Caller reported no weapons at the time. A second caller advised of the altercation with several subjects involved. Caller told of one subject getting in a black vehicle and driving toward Washington Street. A report was taken and subjects were advised of DOC.
Sunday, April 5
• An anonymous caller advised of a male and female in a physical altercation at the two story white house across from East Mound Street. Caller advised they were on the right side if one looked at the front of the house. A report was taken on a domestic dispute — the male left the area prior to officers’ arrival.
Monday, April 6
• Caller advised of a customer coming into a store and stating someone was trying to kill him. The clerk was not sure who the subject was, but believed he knew the name and that she was the only one in the store, other than him. The officer requested a medic for the male reference suicidal threats and mental instabilities. Medic 1 was transported to Berger.
• On station, someone documented that a male kept showing up at the complainant house and knocked on his door and then left. He did this throughout the middle of the night, in between 1 a.m. and 5 a.m. He has caught him doing it and the person denied it. Complainant gave a description, saying that the man was tall with a big nose and mostly bald. Information was obtained, with wanted documentation, and the male was advised to contact the department if the man kept coming.
• Caller advised she worked for Bialy Corp, who owns storage units. She showed up at the units to check on them and saw two dirty white men who were in the middle of destroying some storage lockers. They took off in a small gray SUV, heading eastbound on Route 56. She had no license plate number.
Thursday, April 9
• Caller advised she was on the phone with her 19-year-old daughter who told of her boyfriend beating her up, holding her down and strangling her until she was unable to breathe and the phone line went dead. Caller was unable to get her daughter back on the phone and advised there was also a 7-month-old child inside the home. A report was taken on domestic violence. Both subjects were primary aggressors and refused to take and further actions against each other. The male half left for the night.
Saturday, April 11
• Caller advised that someone was trying to get into her residence at her front food. Caller then advised the subject was not trying to get in and that someone was ringing the doorbell and knocking on the front door. The male also had a warrant out of Athens County, who advised that their jail would not accept the male, due to COVID-19 restrictions and advised to release him.
• Caller requested an officer due to two subjects by dumpsters engages in an altercation. Caller advised one of the males had a knife. Caller described both males as shirtless. An officer was on scene and advised he was told by a witness that one male was seriously injured. Both parties fled the scene as officers arrived. Officers then were on foot checking the area for their subjects.
Monday, April 13
• Caller advised her foster child had taken off from the residence with the few hours prior. The female was located on U.S. Route 23 and Hagerty Road and then transported back to the city officer requested to look at the juvenile for a possible ankle injury.
• Smoke was seen in a patch of weeds near railroad tracks. The small fire was extinguished.
Tuesday, April 14
• Officers marked out with probation and an arrest was made on Jason Teeter.
• Caller requested an officer due to her daughter, as well as her daughter’s ex (Michael Cowley), in a dispute at a location. Caller advised the male half was refusing to leave and Michael’s father made threats to her daughter on recording, advising he was going to show up and cause bodily harm to her. Caller stated she is almost to the house. An arrest was made on Michael Cowley for domestic violence. A report was taken and the prisoner was transported to PCSO jail.
Wednesday, April 15
• Caller advised of a 15-year-old juvenile taking her Ruger handgun and was at a certain location. Caller stated that they were aware of the situation and was trying to keep the juveniles at the residence. Caller stated they were trying to leave at the times and she had also contacted the Lancaster Police Department regarding the matter. Caller stated the firearm was not registered in Ohio, but is registered in another state where they just moved from recently. Caller was unaware of the caliber of the Ruger. A report was taken and an arrest was made on a juvenile who was transported to JDC.
EDITOR’S NOTE: While charges have been filed by law enforcement officers against some of the above people, they have not been found guilty of violations. Charges against people may be dismissed or individuals may be found not guilty in court. Unless a person is found guilty, he or she remains not guilty.