Shawn G. Baer,
Circleville Police Chief
Friday, May 14
• Caller requested an officer to a location regarding a fight. Caller stated people were fist fighting in the living room and one of them had a bloody nose. Caller stated she was in the bedroom because she was pregnant.
• Caller stated a group of people were fighting on Watt Street.
• Caller stated a car that was possible silver parked on Town Street between South Pickaway and South Washington Street and the occupants got out of the vehicle and were yelling.
• Caller stated his vehicle was vandalized.
• Caller requested an officer regarding an assault to her. Caller stated the male was out behind the house in the PICCA area, heading to Clinton Street. Caller stated he was barefoot, wearing jeans and carrying some of her belongings.
Saturday, May 15
• Caller requested officers to the location regarding someone at her house and the woman needed to leave. Caller stated she was causing trouble and screaming. Caller stated the woman was not supposed to be there.
• Caller advised there were people in the area of Gumm Place yelling and fighting. Caller stated she heard a male say, “Just hit me,” and she stated she could hear them hitting something.
• Caller advised her vehicle was egged sometime during the evening.
• Caller stated a group of people were standing in front of a nearby house yelling at each other.
• Caller stated someone was screaming for help and that she was being held against her will.
Sunday, May 16
• Caller stated his property was damaged and there were two kids there he believed were involved.
Monday, May 17
• Caller advised she allowed someone to come over to her home and do laundry. When the male left, caller came to find her vehicle was missing and determined the male had stole it. Caller made several attempts to get into contact with the subject, but to no avail. The vehicle had been absent from her home for over an hour and another friend had reported it to be in the area of the pumpkin tower on Logan Street.
Tuesday, May 18
• Caller requested an officer due to observing a male subject attempting to break into a vehicle described as a two-door truck. Caller stated the vehicle was parked in front of the porch with green lights. Male ducked around the corner once the caller passed him and could not be found again. Male was reportedly wearing a flat bill, jeans and a dark-colored jacket.
• Caller requested to speak with an officer regarding a Rumpke trashcan that had been stolen.
• Caller requested an officer regarding her “old man” taking her phone and did not give it back. Caller stated she needs to call the school because her son did not go that day due to being sick.
• Caller requested an officer due to her 17-year-old daughter’s ex-boyfriend showing up to their house with his family members and harassing them. Caller stated they were in a white Ford Explorer parked in the rear of the property.
Wednesday, May 19
• Male advised someone used his information to open a Sprint account. He wanted to speak with an officer regarding identity theft.
• Caller requested an officer regarding his car being egged sometime the night before.
• Caller requested an officer regarding someone stealing a catalytic converter off of one of their work vehicles.
• Caller stated a man had broken a window.
• Female stated her vehicle had been keyed.
• Caller stated a group of females threw things at his vehicles and yelled at him.
EDITOR’S NOTE: While charges have been filed by law enforcement officers against some of the above people, they have not been found guilty of violations. Charges against people may be dismissed or individuals may be found not guilty in court. Unless a person is found guilty, he or she remains not guilty.