Shawn G. Baer,
Circleville Police Chief
Robert Chapman,
Deputy Chief
Tuesday, Sept. 15
• Caller stated there was white smoke coming from an abandoned building across the railroad tracks near the old grain elevators.
Wednesday, Sept. 16
• Caller advised that she smelled something burning and the smell was getting worse. She advised that it smelled like wire was burning.
• Caller advised of Wayne Manning at his residence and hitting a woman in her face. Caller stated he will not leave and her dog was attempting to attack him. An arrest was made on Robert Starkey Jr.
Thursday, Sept. 17
• Caller requested an officer due to observing a mal subject across the street attempting to gain entry into a window. Male was described as wearing all dark clothing.
• Caller advised a male and female were arguing in the back parking lot of a business. Caller advised the female threw the male up against the wall. They were separated and the male was shirtless walking toward Court Street.
• Caller advised of an altercation between two juveniles. One appeared to be around 17 and blonde, medium length hair. The other had on a green shirt. Caller stated there was a skinny female with dark, brown hair with them as well. The incident was recorded.
Friday, Sept. 18
• Caller advised that her vehicle was on fire in the parking lot of the Bradley Cancer Center.
• Caller advised of approximately 9/10 subjects fighting outside a location. Caller observed one male shove another to the ground and punch him repeatedly in the head. No descriptions were given.
Saturday, Sept. 19
• Caller advised of neighbors outside fighting and the male half threatening to shoot the female half. Caller advised they were out back and went into the house.
EDITOR’S NOTE: While charges have been filed by law enforcement officers against some of the above people, they have not been found guilty of violations. Charges against people may be dismissed or individuals may be found not guilty in court. Unless a person is found guilty, he or she remains not guilty.