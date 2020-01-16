Friday, Jan. 10
• David B. Hanshaw was arrested on a warrant.
• An alarm was accidentally set off at Adena Health Systems on Morris Road.
• The U.S. Marshals and Circleville Police made several arrests including Amber McLaughlin, Renee Rittenhouse, Jerry C. Wynn, Darlene Stepp, and Linda Marie Moore. All were transported to Pickaway County Jail.
• Arrests were made by the U.S. Marshals including Danielle Repass and Michaelyn Watkins; transported to Pickaway County Jail by the probation department.
• Mutual aid was requested for a three-vehicle accident with possibly one person not breathing. In addition to Pickaway Township, Circleville Fire Department responded along with EMS. The accident was on state Route 56 East.
• An accident was reported on Lancaster Pike and Nicholas Drive in Circleville. There were no injuries reported.
Saturday, Jan. 11
• A report of a carbon monoxide detector going off inside a residence on North Court Street was received; R101 was on scene and discovered a faulty detector.
• Caller advised of a smoke detector/carbon monoxide alarm going on at a resident on Stella Avenue; R010 dispatched and found a faulty detector.
• Caller advised of an argument going on in front of Speedway East between a male and female. Called stated the female appeared to be under the influence. A medic was dispatched for the female who was having chest pains. She was transported to Berger Hospital.
• A purse was reported being stolen in Lancaster with credit and debit cards inside.
• A transformer blew and the pole was falling on Washington Street. An officer, Engine 102 and Rescue 101 cleared the scene. Lines and pole were removed from the roadway. Contact was made with AEP and Frontier.
• A woman was arrested on North Court Street for a warrant out of Chillicothe Police Department. She was behaving erratically and allegedly had a 2x4 in her hand.
Monday, Jan. 13
• Homeland Credit Union reported their night deposit had a device that appeared someone was trying to “fish” out of the night deposit box.
• CPD received a call that the fence had been cut at the Circleville Self Storage, and an RV and storage trailer had been broken into. A second location has also been broken into.
• Storage units at 56 Storage Lockers were broken into and the handles were damaged; however, there doesn’t seem to be anything stolen.
• A caller reported a male subject walking in the alley on Watt Street going through garbage cans while wearing a white net over his face.
• Fletchers reported someone requesting a wench for a vehicle disabled on the railroad tracks. A second call was taken from Norfolk Southern Railroad requesting the location of the disabled vehicle. Officer on scene located the vehicle on West Ohio Street. The vehicle crashed into the “road closed” sign prior to getting stuck on the tracks. The driver of the vehicle was issued a citation.