Shawn G. Baer,
Circleville Police Chief
Monday, Dec. 6
• Caller advised that a subject punched her in the face. Caller stated the male subject took off running.
Tuesday, Dec. 7
• Caller requested to speak with an officer regarding threats she received from a subject. Caller stated she was getting ready to take her son to school and a female subject would stop at their station.
• Caller requested an officer due to his home being burglarized. Caller stated his medication and other personal affects had been taken, as well as his dog. Caller believed the culprit was a female.
• Caller requested an officer due to advising he had been burglarized and he knew who it was. Caller stated he attempted to make contact, but his phone was out of commission, so he was to a location. The burglary took place on Lincoln Avenue. Officers found no burglary occurred and the male left his tools in an alley, but believed gypsies were the culprits.
Wednesday, Dec. 8
• Caller requested an officer to Nicholas Drive regarding a theft of a wallet from the second floor, near the running track.
• Caller stated his bicycle was stolen from Kroger the night prior.
• Caller stated a man in a brown hat, dark clothes, wearing a dark-colored backpack with orange straps stole two baskets of snacks and drinks off of his porch, then left the area on foot in the alley toward the gun store.
• Caller stated he was assaulted by a female.
Thursday, Dec. 9
• Officer relaying with Bexley Police Department for Kylene Young. Officers relayed for warrant on Kylene Young.
• Caller advised someone let air out of his vehicle’s tires.
• Female in lobby stated someone entered a South Scioto Street property and turned the water on and rand up a bill in the amount of over $600.
• Person advised someone made entry to his home while he was out of town and stole several items.
• Caller requested officer regarding their house being broken into. Caller stated there were windows busted out of the residence, which was right across the street from where the van fire was previously.
EDITOR’S NOTE: While charges have been filed by law enforcement officers against some of the above people, they have not been found guilty of violations. Charges against people may be dismissed or individuals may be found not guilty in court. Unless a person is found guilty, he or she remains not guilty.