Shawn G. Baer,
Circleville Police Chief
Friday, Jan. 22
• US Marshals out with a subject that had an active warrant for his arrest out of the Circleville Police Department. An arrest was made and the prisoner was transported to the Pickaway County Jail by probation.
• Unit going to be en-route to a location to pick up Christopher Spetnagel, who had an active warrant out of the Circleville Police Department. A warrant arrest was made on Christopher Spetnagel.
• Owner of Circleville Self Storage wanted an officer to meet her at a location due to them having several break-ins.
• 911 caller stated a dumpster was on fire.
Saturday, Jan. 23
• Caller requested an officer due to her boyfriend (Chance Rose) hitting her. No weapons were reported, although, the caller did advise he had a padlock in his hand. An arrest was made on Chance Roese.
• 911 caller stated she was punched in the face. Prisoner was transported to Pickaway County jail.
• Caller requested an officer due to several subjects involved in a physical altercation in the street of the location. No weapons were reported. While on the line, caller advised both parties have separated and were getting into their vehicles to leave.
• Caller requested an officer due to her neighbor being out of control and refusing to leave her alone after she told him to stop. A second caller advised as soon as the officers left the apartment, the male immediately came back to her door and started pounding. Caller advised the male also was making threats referencing a firearm. Caller stated she wasn’t sure if he had one on his person, but the male was making statements he did. An arrest was made on Jeffrey James. James was transported to Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office Jail.
• Caller stated her granddaughter caller her and told her that someone had ripped her hair out.
Sunday, Jan. 24
• Caller stated her stepdaughters were with their mother and one of them called her stating that her mom’s boyfriend had hit her mother.
• Man in lobby stated his father left his home at noon and no one had talked to him since.
Monday, Jan. 25
• Trent Wallace was released on the warrant out of the Circleville Police Department and needed to be picked up by the agency by 2 p.m. A warrant arrest was made on Trent Wallace.
• Caller advised that someone stole a 40-pound concrete eagle from his yard.
• Caller advised that a package was stolen from her porch. She advised that she is a nail tech and it was supplies for work.
• Caller requested to speak with an officer regarding someone having her car. Caller was inside the library and let a male sit in her running car with the keys to wait on her and he was not there later. Caller stated she had been waiting on him to come back for three hours.
• Caller requested an officer due to her residence being burglarized and televisions stolen, as well as her gaming consoles. Caller stated she has not been through the entire residence at the time, but she noticed her side window busted out.
Tuesday, Jan. 26
• Caller requested officers to a location regarding hearing doors opening downstairs and the garage door as well; she was the only one home. Caller stated she had called the family and they were all still at work. Caller was locked in an upstairs bedroom with her baby.
• Marked out with Tim Ramey, who had a warrant for an arrest out of the Circleville Police Department. An arrest was made on Timothy Ramey.
• Female requested to speak with an officer regarding being chased by another vehicle in August. Female stated she saw the vehicle again this day and was able to get photos of the vehicle.
• Caller requested an officer due to the shotgun in her closet being stolen.
Wednesday, Jan. 27
• Caller requested an officer due to someone possible attempting to gain entry into her doors from the basement. Caller stated her basement door was open and she believed they possibly went out the back door.
• Caller requested to speak with an officer regarding a tire from her car being stolen the night prior. Caller stated her car was still on the jack.
• Caller requested officers regarding her 14-year-old son refusing to go to school. Caller stated the juvenile was assaulting them as well.
• Caller requested to speak with an officer regarding a bank account. Caller stated she had her purse stolen in Columbus and someone had her account information. Caller stated they had been cashing checks from other people against her account.
• Caller advised that someone had opened a claim with unemployment through Jobs and Family Services under her name and the information for $1,920. She received a 1099 in the mail and unemployment advised her they were investigating and she should file a police report.
• Caller advised that a male was fighting with a female, screaming and shoving her, then picking her up to carry her. The female was screaming. They were in the Sutherlands’ parking lot, but then moved toward the left side of the parking lot near the houses, to the left of the Automark Service Center.
• Caller stated her son was pulled over in Columbus and she had to pick him up at the officer’s request. The son was then trying to leave and she believed he was on drugs. Caller had possession of his keys. Prior to officer arrival, caller called back stating she had given her son his keys and he left the area. An arrest was made and the prisoner was transported to Pickaway County Jail.
• Caller stated someone was banging on her door and she believed they were trying to break in.
Thursday, Jan. 28
• Caller advised he received a letter from Jobs and Family Serviced that advised someone had been drawing unemployment in his name.
• Caller advised her tires were slashed on both of her vehicles.
• Caller advised someone filed an unemployment claim in her name.
• Caller stated he believed two homeless people broke into an above location.
• Caller stated her downstairs’ neighbors were fighting.
EDITOR’S NOTE: While charges have been filed by law enforcement officers against some of the above people, they have not been found guilty of violations. Charges against people may be dismissed or individuals may be found not guilty in court. Unless a person is found guilty, he or she remains not guilty.