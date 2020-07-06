Shawn G. Baer,
Circleville Police Chief
Robert Chapman,
Deputy Chief
Wednesday, June 17
• Caller advised that he had parked his 2019 white Chevy Silverado next door at his neighbor’s on a lot of their they didn’t use. That was 36 hours prior. He went to take his dog to the vet and his truck was gone. He spoke with the neighbor who gave him permission to park there and they advised they did not have it towed. Caller advised his truck was paid for, so there was no chance of It being repossessed. He did say that he left the keys inside and the windows rolled down.
• Caller requested officers to a location regarding a female beating a little boy in the car. Caller stated the juvenile didn’t look to be maybe above 3-4. Caller stated the male was driving the vehicle.
Thursday, June 18
• Caller advised of a male and a female walking by the Job and Family Services building and the male was pulling a gun on the female. Caller stated they were fighting.
Friday, June 19
• Caller advised of a late model Silver, full size Chevy truck, pulling into an alley beside his residence. The driver was sitting there speaking with a female on a bicycle. Caller stated he wasn’t sure if the male driver was trying to buy drugs off of the female, or he was looking for a female companion. The male advised the caller he was looking for witnesses due to his shop being broken into and the caller asked his to leave. The vehicle was last seen circling the block.
• Caller advised there was a white house, across the street from East Mound Street and it appeared as though it were being broken into. Caller advised there had been a dark-colored car parked across the street since around 1:30 a.m. with its lights on and there were subjects with flashlights.
• Caller advised they have a 12-year-old juvenile located in bed at the emergency room. They advised she was assaulted by another a couple of days ago.
• Caller requested an officer due to her husband driving down an alley and observing a physical altercation between two males without shirts. Caller stated one male was choking the other. Caller advised they fled the area and took off toward Clinton. Officers were in the area. Caller advised they were out with the male that was inflicting the assault. A report was taken on a dispute between two siblings.
• Caller advised he just had his vehicle stolen. It was a 2016 Chevy white Silverado. He advised a subject was inside of the vehicle while on the phone with the caller. He advised the vehicle was just brought back by the subjects. An arrest was made on Cindy Stiham for a warrant out of Pike County Sheriff’s Office. Prisoner was transported to Pickaway County Jail.
• Caller requested an officer to make contact with him via phone reference leaving his vehicle in the city the night prior, in front of an address and it was being stolen. Caller advised he does not have any means to come to the station to file a report. Caller stated the keys were left inside the vehicle. The owner refused to file charges on the male who took the vehicle.
Saturday, June 20
• Caller advised that there were two subjects trying to kick the door in of a residence. Caller stated he had to hold the door shut to get it locked. The subjects were leaving the area shortly after and in an unknown vehicle. The car was a 2-door multi-colored Chevy Cobalt.
Sunday, June 21
• Caller advised there was a fight at the corner involving around 14 people and a male had been assaulted. The male was unconscious and lying on the ground, bleeding from the back of his head. Caller stated that the male was lying on South Scioto Street, just down from Main Street, near the alley.
• Caller advised that he was in rehab and he keeps getting calls and texts saying someone was going to blow his mom’s house up. The person left a message stating he was going to beat the man up and find him at his mom’s house. He had blocked all of the numbers, but now the person was calling from private, unknown numbers.
• Caller advised to make a report with law enforcement in Marysville and then could advise to contact the other parties. Caller was advised there would be patrol at his mom’s residence.
Tuesday, June 23
• Caller advised he was going to sell his motorcycle and while the male in question was out on a test drive with it, he dropped it. Caller advised they had worked out a deal for it since he damaged the bike. Caller advised he gave him a partial payment, but that was it. Caller reported the male stole the motorcycle anyway without giving the other half of the payment.
Wednesday, June 24
• Caller requested to speak with an officer regarding a male from a previous call trying to break into her shed. Caller stated that her neighbor also had security cameras.
• Caller stated there were several people outside arguing and fighting about an incident that happened earlier in the day. Caller requested an officer to the location.
Thursday, June 25
• Caller advised there were a male and a female outside a location yelling at each other. Caller stated the female was yelling for help and the caller thought she said the male broke into the female’s home. A second call was received of the two individuals slapping each other.
• A unit marked out at a location with a male subject (Mike Hartzell) on which he had charged for. An arrest was made on Michael Hartzell.
EDITOR’S NOTE: While charges have been filed by law enforcement officers against some of the above people, they have not been found guilty of violations. Charges against people may be dismissed or individuals may be found not guilty in court. Unless a person is found guilty, he or she remains not guilty.