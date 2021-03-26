Shawn G. Baer,
Circleville Police Chief
Thursday, March 18
• Caller requested an officer due to a male subject possible under the influence of methamphetamine, harassing the clerk. Caller described the male as tall and wearing a black face mask with short dark hair.
• Caller advised he believed the male who was renting the property with him had possession of one of his personal items.
• Caller believed he was possibly scammed by someone who was going door-to-door, claiming to be able to lower his electric bill.
Friday, March 19
• Caller advised there was a domestic situation at the location. Caller stated a male and a female were arguing and he though the male hit the female. Caller stated they were outside.
• Manager advised of a subject who was walking on Timberline Drive who was on meth. Caller advised she wanted him to leave the park, but she was too afraid to approach him.
• Caller stated her son was drunk and was fighting with his father/
• Caller called back and said her son and husband were fighting again. An arrest was made on Calbert Cooper.
Saturday, March 20
• Caller stated there was an abandoned house on fire between York and Hayward. Flames were coming from the roof.
• Person on station advised her mail was being taken and she woke up that morning to her apartment door being opened. She reported she was missing a pack of checks.
• Caller reported a theft of a catalytic converter off of a Honda minivan.
• Unit marked out at a location with a female who had a warrant for her arrest. An arrest was made.
• Caller advised a male subject stole a pair of shoes.
Sunday, March 21
• Caller advised the garage next to him was on fire.
• Caller stated there was a fire in her backyard.
• Caller advised of a person making threats to kill her and her entire family.
Monday, March 22
• Chief 111 advised of ties on the railroad on fire.
• Female on station advised she was being harassed by her friend’ sister, even after blocking contact.
• Ross County Jail advised of Cleasha Sheets ready for pickup on a warrant from CPD.
Tuesday, March 23
• Caller requested to speak with an officer regarding attempting to get her 7-year-old son to come to his house to speak with the boy’s father on the phone. Caller stated her and the father are in the middle of a divorce and were “butting in.” Caller stated she did not know the person and did not want her son interacting with them.
• Caller requested to speak with an officer regarding his license plates being stolen off of his trailer. Caller stated he did have video.
• Officer requested report number regarding threats being made.
• Caller requested to speak with an officer regarding her neighbor’s kids coming into her yard and breaking things. Caller stated they broke a tree the year before and they are were coming in her yard this year and kicking things. Caller stated she has tried to talk with them and nothing has helped.
• Caller requested an officer regarding some people beating on her door and yelling at her.
• Caller requested an officer due to a disgruntled person making threats to mace the staff. Caller stated he was hanging out in the parking lot near his white and green Ford F-150. Caller requested the male be escorted off the property. Male was described as wearing an orange hoodie with a hat.
Wednesday, March 24
• Caller stated there were two teenagers fighting and causing trouble at the location.
Thursday, March 25
• Three packages were stolen off of a front porch hours after delivery by two different individuals.
• Caller stated their catalytic converter had been stolen.
• Caller stated a male and a female in a silver Chevy Cavalier were in a domestic altercation.
• Caller stated someone smeared feces on his bathroom walls.
• Caller stated two males were fighting.
EDITOR’S NOTE: While charges have been filed by law enforcement officers against some of the above people, they have not been found guilty of violations. Charges against people may be dismissed or individuals may be found not guilty in court. Unless a person is found guilty, he or she remains not guilty.