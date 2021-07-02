Shawn G. Baer,
Circleville Police Chief
Tuesday, June 29
• 911 caller advised people were fighting outside on West Main Street.
• Caller requested to speak with an officer regarding being scammed. Caller stated an older lady approached him and didn’t seem like a scam, but sent a $3,500 check to his account and now he had no access to his bank account.
• Caller requested an officer to the location to check the house for a burglary.
• Caller advised of smoke in the house.
• Male on station to speak with an officer regarding identity theft.
• Caller requested to speak with an officer regarding a catalytic converter being cut off of one of his vehicles,
• Caller requested an officer regarding a 20-year-old male in the back year tearing things up and hitting himself. Caller stated the father is trying to hold him down to protect him.
Wednesday, June 30
• Caller stated her home was broken into.
• Caller stated a subject was refusing to leave her property.
• Caller states someone attempted to break into her house approximately five minutes prior and left the area on foot.
• Caller requested to speak with an officer regarding being burglarized sometime the night before. Caller stated there were several things missing.
• Caller requested to speak with an officer regarding someone stealing money out of his accounts.
• Caller requested to speak with an officer regarding her home being broken into.
• Caller advised a female with pink hair, a grey shirt and blue jean shorts, on a bike, was heading south on Scioto Street. Caller advised the subject was involved in a physical fight with a female with brown hair.
• Caller advised a subject was in a silver car, shooting his trailer with BB guns. Caller advised the vehicle had two white females last seen wearing white and red hoodies.
• Caller stated there were several people attempting to break into a house that had been boarded up.
EDITOR’S NOTE: While charges have been filed by law enforcement officers against some of the above people, they have not been found guilty of violations. Charges against people may be dismissed or individuals may be found not guilty in court. Unless a person is found guilty, he or she remains not guilty.