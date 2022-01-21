G. Shawn Baer,
Circleville Police Chief
Monday, Jan. 17
• Caller advised of a group of subjects who were enticing her to fight.
Thursday, Jan. 20
• Caller requested an officer regarding a subject taking his belongings and his animals. Caller was upset.
• Subject on station reported possible unauthorized use of her vehicle. The vehicle was a 1991 Chevy truck with a silver/off-white cap on the back and a busted windshield.
• Caller requested to speak with an officer regarding receiving threatening messages against her and her family.
• David Harding was on station and was placed under arrest for domestic violence. An arrest was made on David James Harding.
• Caller advised he was receiving calls from someone making threats to cause him bodily harm. Caller advised he went outside and searched his property with his shotgun and was unable to locate anything.
• Caller advised there was a theft in progress on Lancaster Pike. Caller stated the subjects stole several food items and placed them in their vehicle. The vehicle was described as a blue Ford Mustang parked near the clock list parking spots. Caller stated both subjects were still in the vehicle stating they were waiting for the police. An arrest was made on Gregory Allen Detty for theft.
EDITOR’S NOTE: While charges have been filed by law enforcement officers against some of the above people, they have not been found guilty of violations. Charges against people may be dismissed or individuals may be found not guilty in court. Unless a person is found guilty, he or she remains not guilty.