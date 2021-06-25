Shawn G. Baer,
Circleville Police Chief
Friday, June 18
• Caller advised there was a male and a female yelling very loudly at each other at Speedway. Caller stated she was at Porter’s doing laundry and could hear them from there. Caller stated they were standing outside of a vehicle.
• Caller replaced a lock the day prior and the door now seemed to be pried open and the back door was open as well.
• Caller requested an officer due to a suspect attempting to steal $900 and then stole $75 from her Cash app.
• Caller requested an officer due to being followed to his home and being called multiple racial slurs. Caller described the subject’s vehicle as a black Chevrolet Blazer. Caller advised the suspect had come through his apartment complex twice.
• Caller advised that he parked his car and it was no longer at that location.
Saturday, June 19
• Person on station wanted to speak with an officer in reference to being harassed by an unknown male subject.
• Officer initiated a warrant check. An arrest was made on Michael Todd Bell.
• Caller on the line wanted to file a complaint of her windows being shot at with a BB gun. Caller advised that there were people shooting a BB gun and they wanted to make a report for it. Caller advised they were shooting at an empty salon.
Sunday, June 20
• Caller stated a customer was intoxicated and refusing to leave the property. An arrest was made.
• Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office was on the line advising at a location that there were two males attempting to kick the door down. Caller received a call from the homeowner that a suspect was attempting to break into the house. An arrest was made on Dexter Ryan Carothers.
• Unit marked in pursuit of a subject wearing a red shirt on a bike last seen traveling on Lancaster Pike. Officer stated the male subject had stolen belongings.
Monday, June 21
• Caller advised someone threw a rock through his windshield.
• Female on stated advised someone had stolen money from her Cash app.
• Caller requested an officer regarding his girlfriend hitting him with a picture frame and cutting his face open. Caller stated she was getting her belongings and leaving, but he would like it done peacefully. Caller stated he told her to step outside until the officers got there. An arrest was made on McKenzie Cunningham.
• Male on station to speak with an officer regarding someone stealing fishing poles and tackle out of his truck sometime over the weekend.
• Caller advised her daughter, a 9-year-old female, was missing. Caller stated she got away from her sisters and they could not find her. Caller stated she had red, curly hair and was wearing a blue, pink and white dress. Caller stated she had been missing for about 20 minutes. She was later found at her friend’s house.
Tuesday, June 22
• Caller posted a PS5 for sale for a total of $500 on Facebook. A subject sent her a message asking if it was available and was told yes. She asked if the messenger could pay half for her to hold. The messenger paid her $250 via Venmo. After it was paid, the conversation got weird, so the messenger asked for it back then was blocked.
• Female requested an officer to tell the neighbor, who was painting his garage, that he could not be on her property without permission. Female stated he went inside her gate to her backyard the day before without her permission to scrape paint from his garage. Caller stated they argued that morning.
• Female on station to speak with an officer regarding her bank card being stolen out of her vehicle on May 20. Female stated she did not realize it was missing until 10 days later and the bank had told her she did not need a police report. She stated that the bank was not saying they did need a report.
• Officers en route to pick up on a warrant. A warrant arrest was made on Melissa Kerns Griffith.
• Caller witnessed her neighbors assaulting on another. An arrest was made.
Wednesday, June 23
• Caller stated she was on Facetime with someone when another started putting hands on her.
• Female on station to speak with an officer regarding someone who had a warrant.
• Caller requested an officer regarding someone stealing lights and yard decorations from her yard the night before. Caller stated she had it on camera.
• Caller was flagged down at a location. Caller stated he advised there were people fighting in the house and they would not leave.
• Caller advised people arguing at a location. Caller advised that the female subject was attempting to break his windows with a cane. Caller advised that the female put the cane on the ground.
• An arrest was made on warrant for Raymona Kneice.
Thursday, June 24
• Caller requested to speak with an officer regarding threats being made. Caller stated the suspect had been calling and threatening staff and she stated she would be there the next day and there was going to be “a revival.”
• Circleville Police Officer McGowan requested a marked unit to a location to transport Chad Bresler to jail. An arrest was made on Chad Bresler for a warrant.
• Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office transferred an open 911 line pinging, which on the other end, sounded like a verbal domestic dispute.
• Caller stated someone stole her lawnmower and miter saw.
• Caller on the line advised that they had gotten home and while going through the house, they found it in disarray. Caller advised that it looked like it was burglarized. Caller stated they went through the entire home.
EDITOR’S NOTE: While charges have been filed by law enforcement officers against some of the above people, they have not been found guilty of violations. Charges against people may be dismissed or individuals may be found not guilty in court. Unless a person is found guilty, he or she remains not guilty.