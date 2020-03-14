Shawn G. Baer,
Friday, March 6
• Dispatch received a call on Joshua Williams driving south on Court Street. Caller stated the Marshalls and Probation were looking for him the day prior. Probation was notified and caller followed to Walmart Plaza. Probation officers located the vehicle and subject. Pursuit followed. A warrant arrest was made on Joshua Williams.
• A teacher brought a student to the office who made threats toward two other students. A report was taken on aggravated menacing.
• Caller advised of a man jumping into his car and driving away while he was on a delivery.
• Caller requested an officer due to her house being burglarized.
• The Pickaway County Sherriff’s Office called and advised that a subject at the hospital wants to report a fight that had occurred in the city a year prior, in May 2019.
Saturday, March 7
• Caller requested an officer due to her ex (Scott Rainey) coming to her house and messing it up while shoving and spitting on her. Caller advised he ran her off the road as well. The second call was Rainey who stated he was just at her house to see his kids and his ex flipped out on him. A report was taken with charges filed on the male half for domestic violence and criminal damaging.
• Caller advised of a fight in the back of a bar. Caller reported they had cleared out the bar and he could hear yelling in the back alley of South Scioto Street,
Sunday, March 8
• Caller advised of a grease fire on the stove of the residence. Caller advised he believed he has extinguished the fire and he ad to tear out part of the ceiling where there was damage. Caller was advised to evacuate the residence and when the Circleville Fire Department arrived, fire was located in the attic of the residence. AEP, Columbia Gas and the Red Cross were advised and CFD handled the fire.
• Caller advised there was a transformer on fire at a location near the intersection of Main Street and Lancaster Pike. The power surge knocked out the regular phone lines at the police department. Contact was made and the PTFD was on scene. The fire was out upon arrival.
• Agency was advised to have a unit at a traffic stop with a warrant subject out of the Circleville Police Department. Arrest was made on Danielle Marie Lorene Longberry for warrant out of the CPD. Prisoner was transported to Pickaway County Jail.
• Caller requested an officer to a location due to a male stealing her money.
Tuesday, March 10
• Caller requested an officer due to JJ Harding beating on her daughter and refusing to leave the residence. An arrest was made on Jeremy David Harding, Jr. for warrant out of the Circleville Police Department, as well as assault and domestic violence.
