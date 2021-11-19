Shawn G. Baer,
Circleville Police Chief
Monday, Nov. 15
• Caller requested an officer to respond for someone putting cooking oil in front of the front office.
• Caller advised her Christmas decorations were damaged.
• Officer marked out on a traffic stop with a vehicle bearing an Ohio registration. An arrest was made on Shalynn Miller for an active warrant out of Ross County.
• Caller advised her husband’s oxygen tank had blown up in his face.
Tuesday, Nov. 16
• Reports of a brush fire in the area of Lowery Lane.
• Caller requested an officer due to a physical assault altercation. Caller stated the person was leaving in a silver Jeep, traveling toward Cedar Heights.
• Unit marked out on a warrant check. An arrest was made on Lorenzo Thomas for a warrant out of CPD.
• Caller requested to speak with an officer in reference to all their belongings in the residence being stolen.
Wednesday, Nov. 17
• Caller advised there was a male and a female arguing over what the caller thought was drugs. Caller advised it was the one with the house with the sliding glass door without blinds.
• Caller requested an officer regarding a subject being out of control. Caller stated the male subject had been getting in her ace and yelling.
• Caller stated a juvenile threw a rock at her vehicle and cracked the windshield.
• Caller stated her vehicle was parked and was later on missing.
• Officers marked out to Edwards Road for a warrant attempt. An arrest was made on Jacob Holland.
Thursday, Nov. 18
• Caller advised that the windows had been busted out at a structure on South Pickaway Street.
• Caller advised a female screamed and there was loud banging on Town Street. Caller advised it was the place without blinds.
• Caller advised people were squatting at a location on Logan Street and there was a fire in the fire pit.
• There was a transfer from PSCO for an active domestic, no voice contact, multiple people arguing could be heard. An arrest was made on Kory Henry Mathew.
• Caller stated someone broke into his house and stole his rent money.
• Caller stated someone stole a table and chairs from his home that had previously caught fire. Caller believed someone was attempting to blow up his vehicle.
EDITOR’S NOTE: While charges have been filed by law enforcement officers against some of the above people, they have not been found guilty of violations. Charges against people may be dismissed or individuals may be found not guilty in court. Unless a person is found guilty, he or she remains not guilty.