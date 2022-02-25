G. Shawn Baer,
Circleville Police Chief
Tuesday, Feb. 22
• An arrest was made on Cassandra Thurston for warrants out of Hocking County. Per Hocking County, female was provided with warrants and signed a recognizance form, then released upon own recognizance.
• Caller requested to speak with an officer regarding his 2001 Chevy Silverado, maroon in color, being stolen from a location on East Main Street. Caller stated the keys were in the console of his truck.
• Caller requested to speak with an officer regarding a catalytic converter being stolen off of one of their vans.
• Caller advised of a male “beating up a female.”
• Caller advised she was threatened.
Wednesday, Feb. 23
• Subject on station wanted to speak with an officer in reference to her ex-husband’s family harassing her.
• Subject on station wanted to speak with an officer in reference to her significant other making threats.
Thursday, Feb. 24
• Caller requested for an officer to the location on East Mound Street to two subjects needing to be separated.
• Officer advised he was flagged down by a parent stating her child was involved in a physical altercation.
• An officer marked out on a traffic stop with a vehicle bearing a certain Ohio registration. An arrest was made on Timothy Eugene Gibson and Michael Merritt. Merritt issued a summons per Chillicothe Police Department’s request. Gibson was transported to the Pickaway County Jail.
• Person on station advised she was being harassed on Facebook.
• Caller advised there was a blue house on the south side from Court Street, about four to five houses up, where there was a male in a red and black plaid jacket trying to pry a window open on the house.
• An officer marked out on a traffic stop. Two arrests were made.
• Female on station wanted to speak with an officer regarding needing to leave a situation.
EDITOR’S NOTE: While charges have been filed by law enforcement officers against some of the above people, they have not been found guilty of violations. Charges against people may be dismissed or individuals may be found not guilty in court. Unless a person is found guilty, he or she remains not guilty.