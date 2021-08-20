Shawn G. Baer,
Circleville Police Chief
Tuesday, Aug. 10
• Caller requested an officer due to her 25-year-old daughter (Pamela Taylor_ showing up at her residence behaving under the influence of narcotics. Caller stated she was attempting to bust through the front door. While on the line, the caller stated her daughter was in the house trying to fight everyone and kick down the bedroom door. An arrest was made on Pamela Sue Taylor for domestic violence.
• An arrest was made on Jeffrey Lawrence Lawhun for a warrant out of Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office.
• Anonymous caller advised of seeing a fire on a porch in the area. Caller was unsure of whether it was bonfire on a porch, but wanted it checked out.
Wednesday, Aug. 11
• Probation marked out with Michael Manby in custody. An arrest was made on Manby.
• Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office requested a Circleville Police Department unit to a location regarding a domestic.
• Caller stated her family was threatened by a man who constantly parked in front of her house.
• Caller stated a subject assaulted her daughter, so she hit him with a baseball bat.
• Caller requested an officer due to a guest being aggressive and intoxicated. Caller stated the male was about to get into his vehicle and leave. Caller described the vehicle as a beige Ford. Caller advised another guest went after the male in an attempt to talk him down from leaving. An arrest was made on Leslie Fyffe Jr. for DOC intoxication.
• Caller requested an officer due to a male form an earlier domestic showing back up to the location in a purple Equinox. The vehicle was parked in the front.
Thursday, Aug. 12
• Caller requested an officer due to his vehicle being egged. Caller stated he had it on camera.
• Caller requested to speak with an officer due to a subject following him and making threats. Caller stated the subject was no longer near him, but caller wanted to speak with an officer regarding the threats.
• Caller requested an officer to check around her property in reference to hearing what sounded like someone attempting to get in her back door. Caller stated she looked out of the window and saw a tall male dressed in all black. Caller was unsure if the male was still on her property or not at the time of the call.
• Caller requested an officer due to a subject driving around their home causing problems. Caller stated he was driving a white For 150 without a license and is now at the Kingston Bank.
• Caller requested an officer regarding a subject stealing a pack of cigarettes and a lighter from her and would not give them back.
Friday, Aug. 13
• Caller advised there was a fire in a metal trash can by the shelter in the park.
• Caller reported her vehicle has been egged overnight. Caller did not wish for a report.
• Caller stated a group of juveniles supposedly stole a wallet from the laundromat.
Saturday, Aug. 14
• Caller advised of his bicycle being stolen overnight.
• Caller advised there was a male that entered the store the night before and stole a pair of shoes.
• Caller reported a theft of a fairy out of her garden and a grill cover.
• Caller stated he saw a male hitting a female through a window.
• Theft in progress — an arrest was made on a female.
Sunday, Aug. 15
• A unit was at a location advising of a verbal altercation. An arrest was made on Madison Danielle Boyer for public intoxication.
• Caller advised someone flattened his tire on his company work van.
• Caller advised of a domestic dispute between a male and a female who were occupying a green Ford Escape. Caller stated there was also a juvenile inside of the vehicle.
• Caller advised of a white-paneled van that was occupied by a male and a female that had a child sitting in the center console. Officers advised to BOLO for the vehicle.
• Third-party caller advised she was just on the phone with her daughter who was having a domestic dispute with her boyfriend.
• Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office advised that Robert Fausnaugh showed up to the lobby of the jail to turn himself in on warrant. The warrant was served.
Monday, Aug. 16
• Caller requested an officer to their location due to a male the female caller let stay all night. The subject was kicking in her door to the residence and locking her out.
• Caller advised a subject stole money out of her checking account.
• Caller requested to speak with an officer regarding someone threatening to beat her up. Another party called. The female just wanted to get her belongings. She stated that the subject was being unreasonable.
Tuesday, Aug. 17
• Caller requested an officer due to a subject making threats that he was going to show up to the residence of the caller.
• Caller requested an officer due to being punched in the face by a subject. Caller stated the male went back into his residence, but he wanted an officer there immediately.
• Caller advised there was a subject was fighting parents by punching and kicking them.
• Caller advised the neighbors at the location were getting into a domestic and is was about to get physical. An arrest was made on Britinai C. Smith for criminal damaging and assault.
• Caller stated the male at the location was beating on his old lady and they left their 2 years old on the front porch. Caller stated they head-butted her in the face.
• Female on station wanted to speak with an officer regarding a subject continuously being around the property. Female stated the male subject was not supposed to be there. Female stated that he had been confrontational with her husband.
• Caller requested an officer due to her 17-year-old son being threatened and assaulted by a subject after they broke up.
Wednesday, Aug. 18
• Caller requested to speak with an officer regarding his log splitter being stolen sometime the night prior.
• Caller requested an officer regarding someone breaking in her garage sometime the night prior and stealing a backpack blower and her security camera. A warrant arrest was made on Gary Lewis.
• Caller stated her 17-year-old son was assaulted earlier in the day.
• Caller stated someone was stalking her son.
• Caller stated his neighbor was in the nursing home and people were loading items from his yard into a truck.
Thursday, Aug. 19
• Caller requested officer regarding hearing something downstairs of the house. Caller stated she was home alone with her kids.
• Caller advised that he let a subject borrow his plate to his vehicle and he wanted it back.
• Caller advised that she had a flowerpot stolen with ornaments inside of it.
• Caller stated a student was being harassed.
• Caller stated he was in the process of moving out and a subject went into his apartment unannounced and there were items missing afterward.
• Caller stated he was traveling southbound on US 23 and he could see something on fire near Scioto Street between Union and Mound.
EDITOR’S NOTE: While charges have been filed by law enforcement officers against some of the above people, they have not been found guilty of violations. Charges against people may be dismissed or individuals may be found not guilty in court. Unless a person is found guilty, he or she remains not guilty.