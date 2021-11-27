Shawn G. Baer,
Circleville Police Chief
Friday, Nov. 19
• Caller advised her boyfriend’s phone was stolen out of his car.
• Caller advised he just delivered a package and heard yelling and screaming coming rom inside the house, as well as banging. Caller stated the male who provided his signature at the door appeared to be nervous.
• Caller stated a woman broke into her home. An arrest was made on Mary Johnson.
Saturday, Nov. 20
• Caller advised his car had been stolen from East Main Street. Caller stated it was a 1998 Chrysler Concord, gold, with tinted windows.
• Caller advised a subject texted her and asked her to send officer to a location on East Union Street regarding her and her boyfriend fighting. Caller believed it was physical, but had no other information. An arrest was made on Lesley Todd Luster.
• Caller advised there was an active fight on North Court Street involving four to six people. Caller did not think any weapons were involved.
• Officer advised of a fully involved structure fire on Johnson Drive. The situation was contained by Circleville Fire.
• Caller advised that a house on Johnson Drive was on fire the night prior and it was currently smoldering.
• Caller advised two subjects took his roommate’s car.
Monday, Nov. 22
• Caller advised of a male subject approaching him with a baseball bat and was northbound on Court Street. An arrest was made on Billy Greeno.
• Person on station advising he had an active warrant for his arrest. An arrest was made on Roger Levan.
• Caller requested to speak with an officer regarding her daughter being harassed by the parents of a student. Caller stated her daughter was hit at school by the female and now the female’s parents were texting her daughter’s phone.
• Caller requested an officer regarding a couple males driving behind him trying to fight him. Caller was in a 2001 green F-150 and the other males were in a silver Jetta. Caller stated the males used to be friends with him, but they think he stole something from them.
EDITOR’S NOTE: While charges have been filed by law enforcement officers against some of the above people, they have not been found guilty of violations. Charges against people may be dismissed or individuals may be found not guilty in court. Unless a person is found guilty, he or she remains not guilty.