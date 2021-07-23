Shawn G. Baer,
Circleville Police Chief
Friday, July 16
• Subject on station advised getting a robot call about having a warrant subject for his arrest.
• Person on station to report a theft of a license plate.
• Caller advised of vandalism of lawn chairs and other lawn things.
• Caller stated her children were fighting with people down the street.
Saturday, July 17
• Caller advised there was a fire about 8-10 feet high in the area of York and Scioto.
• Female requested an officer regarding her boyfriend’s friend. Caller stated he was refusing to give her the keys to her vehicle.
• Caller on the line advised she saw a video of people in a physical altercation with a male where she heard the female yell for the male to “stop and get off” of her. Caller was not sure of the exact location.
• Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office advised of an assault with the subject leaving the fairgrounds. They advised to look for a grey Chrysler 300.
• Caller advised that morning that someone attempted to get into his house. Caller stated that it was a male subject whom he told to leave. Caller advised that the subject left, but there was still damage to the door. Caller wanted to speak with an officer.
• Caller stated a group of juveniles were fighting and then left the area in two separate groups. One group was heading toward Franklin Street and the other ran up the alley.
• Caller stated his nieces were assaulted and he was being threatened.
Sunday, July 18
• Caller requested an officer due to a fight breaking out at the location.
• Caller requested an officer due to a subject stealing a white Ford F-150 with no license plate. Caller advised she had just purchased the vehicle.
• Officers were flagged down for a vandalism.
• Caller advised of people fighting with no weapons seen at the time.
• Pickaway County Sheriff’s Officer advised of a received 911 hang up call. On the call back, there was an active domestic. Caller advised of walking down the alley toward the Dollar Tree. The subject was wearing red shorts, a white shirt and a red hat. No shoes were worn by the subject.
• ER staff advised a female came in with injuries sustained during a domestic altercation. She advised them she did not want to file a report and refused to tell any details.
• Caller stated her daughter was assaulted.
Tuesday, July 20
• Caller requested an officer due to a subject taking his vehicle without permission. Caller also advised the subject did not have a driver’s license.
• Caller advised his neighbors across the alley were arguing and it was very loud. Caller believed it might have been over a custody issue. Caller remained anonymous.
• Caller requested to speak with an officer regarding a subject threatening to beat him up. Caller stated the subject was beating on his car window, trying to get him out of the car.
• Units marked out to a location on a warrant check. An arrest was made on Michael Allen Manby and Steven Earl Williams for warrants out of the Circleville Police Department.
• Caller requested and officer due to a subject causing an altercation at the location. Caller stated the subject (male) did walk away while on the line. Male was described as wearing a brown shirt and blue jeans.
• Caller requested an officer due to being assaulted. Caller also advised someone stole his belongings.
• Caller advised Joshua Barrett was at the location and had a warrant. Caller described the male as wearing no shirt with black basketball shorts. Caller updated and advised he was walking to Scioto Street at that time. While officers marked out to the location, he observed the male in question running back toward Western. An arrest was made on Joshua Wayne Barrett for local charges, as well as a warrant out of the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office.
Wednesday, July 21
• Warrant served on Kyle Meek.
• Caller stated her boyfriend and her roommate got into a fistfight.
Thursday, July 22
• Service department was advising of vandalism to the bathrooms at their location.
• Caller advised there were people arguing, looking like they may fight. Caller advised that the subject was leaving in a tan S10-like truck, but a GMC model. Caller stated she thought they may have been going to an apartment complex on Court Street.
• Caller wanted to file a report on his landlord for taking his things and threatening.
• Caller advised of a male subject yelling at his mother.
• Caller advised of a female in a green Ford Explorer had just yelled at him to call the police because the male in the car with her had just punched her.
• Caller advised a female knocked on his door with a child and stated her boyfriend boke her phone and was threatening to take her child from her. Caller stated the two were outside arguing. An arrest was made on Raymond Longberry.
• Caller requested an officer regarding someone stealing her phone from her house and also flattening her tires. Caller stated she did not see anyone.
EDITOR’S NOTE: While charges have been filed by law enforcement officers against some of the above people, they have not been found guilty of violations. Charges against people may be dismissed or individuals may be found not guilty in court. Unless a person is found guilty, he or she remains not guilty.