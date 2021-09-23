Shawn G. Baer,
Circleville Police Chief
Monday, Sept. 20
• Caller advised the smell of natural gas in the area.
• School resource officer requested a report for vandalism and theft near the wrestling building.
• Caller advised of theft of a bicycle.
• Citizen requested to speak with an officer due to a verbal dispute with a subject. Citizen advised the male subject was outside in a blue Pizza Cottage t-shirt. The matter was civil, regarding a tenant and landlord dispute.
• Caller requested to speak with an officer regarding someone stealing her identity out of New York.
• Caller requested to speak with an officer regarding three guns being stolen from her apartment, along with an Xbox. Caller believed they were taken Saturday night.
• Caller advised that the house next to theirs had been boarded up and had the back door messed with. Caller stated the lawn care guys noticed the backdoor looked like it had been pried open. Caller stated the door was open on lawn care arrival and they pulled it shut.
• Caller requested to speak with an officer regarding being harassed by a subject. Caller stated the male subject kept coming around her house at night.
Tuesday, Sept. 21
• Caller advised that her neighbors’ house in the alley between Logan and Pickaway had a loud banging sound coming from it, like someone was destroying it.
• Male on station wanted to speak with an officer regarding someone breaking into his car the night prior and stealing some items. Male stated the person dropped their cell phone in his car, so he knew who It was.
• Units marked out with Elijah Seckman. An arrest was made on Elijah Seckman for a warrant out of Ross County Sheriff’s Office.
• Units marked out with an advise of theft.
• Caller requested an officer due to a subject driving past his house and throwing eggs at his residence.
Wednesday, Sept. 22
• Caller advised there was a man that broke in her house and he was walking around the house. An arrest was made on Kenneth Palkowski.
• Male on station wanted to speak with an officer regarding a cell being stolen from his apartment that morning.
• Caller stated her son took off pushing a wheelchair somewhere and she could not find him.
• Caller stated she could hear her neighbors arguing.
• Stolen BMW located by Captain Davis.
• Caller stated a female left the store with a purse full of stolen items.
• Male in lobby stated he was assaulted.
EDITOR’S NOTE: While charges have been filed by law enforcement officers against some of the above people, they have not been found guilty of violations. Charges against people may be dismissed or individuals may be found not guilty in court. Unless a person is found guilty, he or she remains not guilty.