G. Shawn Baer,
Circleville Police Chief
Friday, March 4
• Caller advised of a male in the home who was destroying things due to a female taking the car to work. No weapons were reported.
• Caller advised she wanted to speak with an officer in reference to incidents occurring with her daughter. While on the phone, caller advised she was going to speak with an officer at Duke and Duchess, and then disconnected.
• Caller advised of a male harassing her via phone.
• Subject on station wanted to report that someone had taken unemployment benefits out in her and her husband’s name.
• PCSO advised of a male subject last seen wearing a black hoodie and black beanie who possibly stole knives.
• Caller advised of a male and female arguing in and empty lot near a location on South Court Street. Caller advised there were pine trees, and there was a tent near.
• Subject advised that he was chased by a male the day prior.
• Caller advised of a male who was wanted out of CPD and was in a blush 1992 Ford Explorer parked in a lot on North Court Street. Caller state there was another male occupying the vehicle as well. An arrest was made on James Loyd Griffin Jr.
• Caller requested to speak with an officer in reference to an unknown subject spray painting her student of the month sign.
Saturday, March 5
• Caller advised of a male who had just ran out of the store with a bunch of tools. Caller stated the cashiers told him that the male got into a grey Honda Civic.
• Officers marked out with Joseph Osborne on South Scioto Street. A warrant arrest was made on Joseph Osborne.
Sunday, March 6
• Caller advised there was a male and a female arguing in the restaurant on U.S. 23. Caller advised no weapons were involved.
Monday, March 7
• Caller requested an officer due to having her pain medicine stolen from her. Caller advised she found her pill bottle empty. Caller stated there had been peopling in and out of her residence, so she was unsure of who might have stolen the medication.
• Caller requested an officer due to her canine being stolen from a location on South Scioto Street.
Tuesday, March 8
• Caller advised of her vehicle being missing, possible stolen by a male subject. The vehicle was described as a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado, white in color.
• Caller requested an officer due to witnessing a possible theft in progress from Tractor Supply. Caller stated the male was pushing a cart full of tools through the Burger Kink drive-thru and back toward Rodeway Inn. The male was described as wearing a blue jacket with jeans. An arrest was made on Gayle Climer and Ryan Jensen for warrants out of Lancaster Police Department.
• Caller advised of a possible active vehicle break-in. Caller stated she did not have a suspect description, but stated he was heading southbound through an alley, toward Ohio Heights.
• Caller advised of a subject pushing through her door and smashing her face. Caller stated the male subject was on the outside of the door and waiting for officers.
• Caller requested to speak with an officer regarding her daughter being threatened and harassed by students at school.
Wednesday, Mach 9
• Officers marked out with Bradlee Boysel on Clinton Street. A warrant arrest was made on Bradlee Boysel.
Thursday, March 10
• Officers were out in an attempt to serve a warrant. A warrant arrest was made on Patrick Leisey.
• Caller requested an officer due to her storage unit being broken into and her speaker being stolen.
• Caller requested documentation over an incident. Caller advised he sold a male a vehicle and the alternator went out a week later. Caller stated because of this, the buyer was making threats that as soon as he saw the seller, he would fight.
• Caller requested an officer in reference to a subject making threats to come destroy his property.
• A unit was en route to the location of Pickaway County Jail to serve a warrant out of CPD. A warrant was served on Timothy Clements.
EDITOR’S NOTE: While charges have been filed by law enforcement officers against some of the above people, they have not been found guilty of violations. Charges against people may be dismissed or individuals may be found not guilty in court. Unless a person is found guilty, he or she remains not guilty.