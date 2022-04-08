G. Shawn Baer,
Circleville Police Chief
Friday, April 1
• Officer marked out with a Tim Ramey with a 15A. An arrest was made on Tim Ramey.
• Caller requested an officer due to a male subject taking permanent marker and writing “VA sucks” on their back window. Caller stated they have it on camera.
• Caller requested an officer due to receiving ongoing harassment with a male subject, and he made threats when he ran into him.
• Caller advising of an active situation between herself and an Asian woman wearing a black coat and a red toboggan. Caller advised that the woman followed her into a lot on Lancaster Pike, approached her vehicle and possible assaulted her or her vehicle. Caller explained that she was very scared of the woman and wanted an officer to respond.
• Caller requested documentation of an ongoing situation of an unknown subject stealing his elderly father-in-law’s newspapers. Caller advised they had already spoken with a subject and they refunded the days the paper was stolen. Caller wanted documentation of the incident at the time and advised he would set up a camera to attempt to find out who the individual was before filing a report.
• Caller advised of a vehicle on fire. Caller stated the mother was attempting to get her children out of the vehicle. Occupants were later reported to be all out of the vehicle.
• Caller advised they were being harassed by a male who was driving by in a silver Chevy four-door car.
Saturday, April 2
• Caller advised of a physical fight between a male and a female.
• Caller advised there was a male in the ER lobby trying to fight the security guard.
• Officer marked out with Kathleen Courtright who had a warrant out of Fayette County. A warrant arrest was made on Kathleen Courtright.
• Caller advised they heard a loud bang from the stove and then smoke.
Sunday, April 3
• Caller advised that they had their windshield busted out at some point during the night. The vehicle was described as a gold 1997 Honda Accord.
• Caller advised that his wife was being harassed and threatened via telephone by another female in regards to a title that needed to be notarized for a recently purchases vehicle. Caller advised that he wanted an officer to handle the situation before he has to take it “into his own hands.”
• Caller requested an officer regarding her house being broken into sometime the day before. Caller stated she had over $300 missing and it looked as though they may have pried the back door open.
Tuesday, April 5
• Caller requested to speak with an officer regarding some spray paint on the property.
• Female on station requested to speak with an officer in regards to a subject harassing her over the phone and trespassing on her property.
Wednesday, April 6
• At a traffic stop, arrests were made on Gary D. Morrison and Sarah Rene Daniel for drug possession. Male prisoner had a warrant out of Grove City Police Department., refused extradition.
• Caller requested officers regarding a subject being on narcotics and “freaking out.” Caller stated he spit on her.
• Caller advised a male subject had been calling and making threats all day and was at a location on Morris Road, attempting to gain entry into a building. Caller advised they were locking the building. Caller stated the male subject was standing next to a truck.
• Caller advised that she came home to find her husband’s phone burnt and did not know where her husband and son were. Caller advised her husband later told her that his phone broke and caught fire.
• A third-part caller advised his wife was on the phone with their daughter when they heard what sounded like a verbal domestic issue.
• Caller requested an officer due to an individual possibly breaking into his apartment.
Thursday, April 7
• Caller advised of a male subject being aggressive toward her.
• Caller advised of a verbal argument between her and her child.
• Caller advised he got into an argument with his father.
• Caller advised of a subject who messed up the house while the caller was at work.
• Caller requested an officer due to a possible domestic dispute on East Mound Street. Caller stated she did not believe the male should have been there and the female had a protection order against him. Caller stated the female was “thrown” through the door quickly and was crying.
• At a traffic stop, an arrest was made on Ashley Jo Temple for a warrant out of Ross County Sheriff’s Office on charges for narcotics.
• At a traffic stop, an arrest was made on Tammy L. Claytor for possession of narcotics.
EDITOR’S NOTE: While charges have been filed by law enforcement officers against some of the above people, they have not been found guilty of violations. Charges against people may be dismissed or individuals may be found not guilty in court. Unless a person is found guilty, he or she remains not guilty.