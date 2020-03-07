Shawn G. Baer,
Circleville Police Chief
Robert Chapman,
Deputy Chief
Friday, Feb. 28
• The Police Department was advised of a male subject going into a store and stealing items. The person was becoming confrontational with employees.
• Officer marked out at a location looking for a warrant subject. An arrest was made on Robert Vanderdoes, III.
Saturday, Feb. 29
• The Police Department was advised of a large fight outside of a bar. Ten subjects were involved.
• A 911 hang-up transfer from the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office advised the female caller was telling of someone outside before disconnecting.
• Caller requested an officer due to three subjects trying to pass off a counterfeit $100 bill.
Sunday, March 1
• Caller advised of losing a bottle outside their residence with over 100 pills of hydrocodone. Caller advised she was unable to locate it.
• Caller requested an officer due to allowing a friend to borrow his vehicle and they refused to bring it back and did not answer calls or texts.
Monday, March 2
• A woman advised that her two sons were fighting and was unsure if there were weapons of injury.
• Caller requested an officer due to finding his vehicle in front of a certain location. Caller reported the vehicle was entered as stolen out of Obetz.
• Caller stated she walked outside and overheard a male subject in the other side of the duplex advise he was going to get a firearm and kill someone. Caller stated it had sounded like a domestic dispute. The threats were made by juveniles playing video games. It was checked as okay.
Tuesday, March 3
• Caller advised that his neighbor, Tommy Hunt, came to his home and threatened him. An arrest was made on Thomas B. Hunt.
• Caller advised of her wallet being taken out of her shopping cart.
• Caller advised of a possible apartment fire. He told of lights flickering and the smell of a box shorting out.
• Caller advised of a patient in the emergency room who was involved in an assault.
• Caller advised of a received text message telling him it was WesBanco and his card was being processed for a large amount. The caller then received a call from WesBanco’s customer service where they advised him that his card had been compromised and then verified all the information with him. The caller stated he grew suspicious and asked to speak with a manager and the person on the other line hung up, He called again to find out the number was WesBanco’s customer service, but the previous caller spoofed the number and attempted to make over $3,000. Information was obtained and forwarded to Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office.
Thursday, March 5
• Probation picked up a female that has a warrant out of Circleville Police Department. A warrant arrest was made on Tabatha Pennington.
• Police marked out at a location with a complaint of something burning. Everything checked okay.
• On station, a man advised of someone stealing his paycheck that was normally mailed to him.
• Caller advised that there was a female in the emergency room who claimed to have been assaulted by her boyfriend. The female left prior to officer arrival.
• A woman requested to speak with an officer to tell of a strange man in her bedroom while she was at work and a babysitter was at her residence. She told of her daughter walking into the bedroom and the man was hiding in the closet.
EDITOR’S NOTE: While charges have been filed by law enforcement officers against some of the above people, they have not been found guilty of violations. Charges against people may be dismissed or individuals may be found not guilty in court. Unless a person is found guilty, he or she remains not guilty.