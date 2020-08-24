Shawn G. Baer,
Circleville Police Chief
Robert Chapman,
Deputy Chief
Wednesday, Aug. 19
• Caller advised he was out with Tylor Greeno at a location and he has a warrant. An arrest was made on Tylor Greeno.
• Caller advised her brother was at the apartment and told his son to have her call because of a domestic with his ex girlfriend at the location.
• Caller advised a green Ford with a female driver kept slamming on her brakes and arguing with someone, either on the phone or in the passenger of her vehicle.
• Caller advised that Skyler Slagler was at the residence and had been trespassed. A warrant arrest was made on Schyler Slager.
• Caller advised that someone had made a threat to her earlier that day saying he was going to beat her. She advised that he was at the location at that moment to drop off her son to her.
• Officer marked out to a location with Nikiya Fout. Nikiya Fout was arrested by probation, then advised to report to probation in the morning.
• Caller advised that someone kept calling her from different number after she blocked him and she wanted an officer to contact him and ask him to stop.
• Caller advised she had an officer out earlier regarding a dispute between her and someone. She believed the person was out back of the house again and she did not want them there. Caller stated they were trying to get someone in the house to bring things outside.
Thursday, Aug. 20
• Caller advised that her son, Paul Chestnut, was at her house and he was not supposed to be there. There was a no-contact order and he had a warrant for a probation violation. She was not there because she did not feel safe around him. She was at a friend’s house. An arrest was made on Paul Chestnut and a female.
• Caller advised that a suspect was at a location and had an active warrant for her arrest. Information was obtained and contact was made with Ross County Sheriff’s Office that advised the female did have an active warrant for her arrest at that moment. Advised the charges were just filed that day.
• Caller advised his wife, Betty Boyer, just had him pinned up against the wall and took all of his money. He advised she took off on foot toward Brown Street. Caller advised she was last seen wearing a black shirt. An arrest was made on Betty J. Boyer. The female prison was transported to the Pickaway County Jail.
• Caller reported he could hear his neighbors screaming and yelling inside the residence. Advised that it was an ongoing issue.
• Caller requested officers to remove someone from her home. Caller stated he was not on her lease and he was “probably on drugs”. Caller stated he took her cell phone and car keys and tried to take her car and did not have a license.
EDITOR’S NOTE: While charges have been filed by law enforcement officers against some of the above people, they have not been found guilty of violations. Charges against people may be dismissed or individuals may be found not guilty in court. Unless a person is found guilty, he or she remains not guilty.