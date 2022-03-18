G. Shawn Baer,
Circleville Police Chief
Friday, March 11
• Caller advised that her son was “jumped after school by six other juveniles on Circleville High School property.”
• Male on station requested to speak with an officer to file a report on a theft that occurred on Clark Drive.
• Caller advised a verbal domestic between a male and a female was occurring on East Main Street. Caller advised she could hear the female yelling, “Get out! Get out!”
Saturday, March 12
• Female on station with her son wanted to speak with an officer regarding him being threatened by other students at school. The son is ages 18. The threats were via text messages,
• Male on station requested an officer regarding a male with a BB gun threatening to shoot him because he thinks he took his packages.
Sunday, March 13
• Officers marked out with Michael Hartzell who had a warrant through PCSO. A warrant arrest was made on Michael Hartzell.
Monday, March 14
• Person on station requested an officer due to his jacket being stolen from an establishment on West Main Street.
• Caller advised he returned to his residence to find a broken window and an open door.
• Officers marked out to Clark Drive to investigate a threat/harassment complaint.
• Caller advised of smoke detectors going off at a location on South Court Street with an odor of smoke. Caller stated the residents were not home. All CPD and CFD units cleared. Food was left on the stove and caught on fire.
• Caller requested to speak with an officer in reference to his Corvette being stolen from East Main Street.
• Female on station requested an officer due to a subject stalking and harassing her.
• Caller requested an officer regarding a male and a female yelling at each other at a location on North Pickaway Street. Caller stated the female seemed to be the aggressor.
Thursday, March 17
• Unit marked out to South Pickaway Street on a warrant check. An arrest was made on Mark A. Christman Jr. for a warrant out of the PCSO.
• Caller advised of an odor of smoke and hearing crackling in his walls sounding like electricity.
• Agency advised of a male subject (Johnny Brewer) on Turner Drive with a warrant. An arrest was made on Johnny Brewer for a warrant out of CPD.
• Unit marked out to Walnut Street with a subject with a warrant. An arrest was made on Jerry Milton Johnson for a warrant out of the PCSO.
EDITOR’S NOTE: While charges have been filed by law enforcement officers against some of the above people, they have not been found guilty of violations. Charges against people may be dismissed or individuals may be found not guilty in court. Unless a person is found guilty, he or she remains not guilty.