Shawn G. Baer,
Circleville Police Chief
Friday, Jan. 8
• Police marked out with Michael Manby, who has a warrant. A warrant arrest was made on Michael Manby.
• Caller advised that he was the maintenance worker for a property and someone ransacked through the basement. Caller advised he was not sure if anything was taken, but all of his tools had been gathered up in an attempt to be stolen.
• Chief of the fire department advised that there was a male standing in front of the fire station with a mask on saying he took a bus from Grove City and was looking for drug rehab and PARS turned him down. He missed the PICCA bus and thought someone might have been following him. He claimed to be not under the influence of any drugs at that time.
• Caller stated she had medication delivered at 10 a.m. when she arrived home and it had been stolen. A theft report was taken.
• Caller stated someone busted a window out of her vehicle.
• Female in the department lobby stated someone grabbed her by the throat and lifted her off her feet while she was at his house. An arrest was made on John Graves for domestic violence. Male prisoner was transported to Pickaway County Jail.
Saturday, Jan. 9
• Caller requested officers regarding her son and his girlfriend arguing and fighting. Caller stated they took her trashcan in their room and she did not know why. Caller stated she was unaware if there were any weapons involved because the two were in another room in the house. However, she stated she could hear slapping.
Monday, Jan. 11
• Ohio Health Berger security called and advised of a patient that was in the emergency room who was refusing to wear a mask and was causing a scene. A video was taken and put on Facebook. Caller requested an officer attempt to make contact with that patient.
Tuesday, Jan. 12
• Male on station to speak with an officer regarding his bicycle being stolen between the hours of 11 p.m. and 8:30 a.m. that morning.
• Caller advised there were several subjects in the area of her residence and they were in her backyard. She advised that she approached a female that appeared to have some type of government shirt on from possibly the DEA, and she had some type of headdress on that appeared cult-like. Random haystacks showed up between her residence and the neighbors’ house. Caller also advised earlier. There were around 20 subjects standing around her house in groups and she felt intimidated.
Wednesday, Jan. 13
• Caller requested to speak with an officer regarding the catalytic converter being stolen off of their Prius the night prior. Caller stated the subjects left a pack of cigarettes and a torch lighter under the car.
• Female on stated requested to speak with an officer regarding receiving threats over text messaging from someone she did not know.
• 911 caller stated someone had shoved her and was refusing to let her leave. Caller refused to give name before hanging up.
Thursday, Jan. 14
• Caller advised she needed the police at the residence next door. Caller was not sure what was going on at the residence, but she could hear someone screaming, yelling for help, and things were thrown around the house. Caller then advised that a male who was involved was leaving in a large, red and white older model truck, heading toward Ohio Street. She believed the vehicle turned right onto Ohio. She was not sure what happened, or if anyone was injured, but she knew the female that lived at the residence.
• Manager advised of a male that was on the premises that was refusing to leave the property and show his identification. She advised the male was threatening to assault her and she thought he was going to try and run her over with his vehicle. Caller stated that the male was a passenger in a red Ford Fiesta and was about 5’9”. Caller advised the driver was a blonde female.
EDITOR’S NOTE: While charges have been filed by law enforcement officers against some of the above people, they have not been found guilty of violations. Charges against people may be dismissed or individuals may be found not guilty in court. Unless a person is found guilty, he or she remains not guilty.