Shawn G. Baer,
Circleville Police Chief
Friday, Feb. 26
• Caller advised the front door had been shattered to the property and the back door was open as well.
• Caller advised he was told by Columbus police to contact Circleville police to check and see if there was a stolen 2011 Ford F250 at a location. He advised the vehicle was stolen earlier that day and all of the contents were taken out of it. Caller stated the suspects then stole another vehicle and when he tracked his cell phone that was inside his truck, it returned to the address.
• Caller advised her son’s catalytic converter was cut off from his 2012 Toyota Camry sometime during the night.
Saturday, Feb. 27
• Caller advised there was a male that had threatened to do him bodily harm over the phone. Caller stated the male’s name and stated he was probably intoxicated.
• Caller reported he had a 1995 Ford F150 stolen within the past couple of days.
• Caller advised someone had been inside of his warehouse and stolen items out of it.
Sunday, Feb. 28
• Male in lobby requested an officer to follow him to a house because a woman was arguing.
Monday, March 1
• Person on station reported a camouflaged 4-wheeler was stolen from his residence the Friday night before, or Saturday morning.
• Unit advised Josh Barrett was in the area wearing a red hoodie with white shoes on. An arrest was made on Joshua Barrett.
Wednesday, March 3
• Caller advised at the house east of the location in the back, there were two males fighting. Caller stated they quit once and came back out and started again. Caller stated the police are at the house quite a bit.
• Warrant arrest was made on Craig Feelts.
EDITOR’S NOTE: While charges have been filed by law enforcement officers against some of the above people, they have not been found guilty of violations. Charges against people may be dismissed or individuals may be found not guilty in court. Unless a person is found guilty, he or she remains not guilty.