Shawn G. Baer,
Circleville Police Chief
Friday, Dec. 18
• Caller advised he had a subject use a ladder outside their property to jump his fence and knocking two of his fence boards down.
• Caller reported a theft of a Milwaukee circular saw and a Hobart welder.
• Landlord requested an officer to meet with him at the residence because he believed there were subjects inside the home that were not supposed to be there.
• Unit marked out at a location to attempt to serve a warrant. Report was taken on warrant arrest. Arrest was made on Grant L. Harris Jr. Prisoner was transported to the Pickaway County Jail.
• Caller requested officers to an address regarding a possible domestic situation. Caller stated she could hear them through the apartment walls and the female was yelling for him to stop. Caller stated the male there had a history of “putting his hands on her.”
Saturday, Dec. 19
• Structure fire, officers attempted to get a female out of an apartment.
• Caller requested an officer regarding her car being broken into sometimes through the night. Caller stated her wallet and jar full of change was taken.
• Caller advised of the neighbors coming out of their apartment screaming and yelling. The male half was threatening to bust out the windows of their vehicle.
• Caller requested an officer to file charges against his brother. There was yelling in the background and contact with the caller was lost.
• Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call with an open line. Yelling and fighting were heard in the background. The call pinged to a location on East Ohio Street. An arrest was made on Jessica Ward.
• Caller requested officers regarding Harold Blazer hitting his girlfriend and causing issues. An arrest was made on Harold Blazer.
EDITOR’S NOTE: While charges have been filed by law enforcement officers against some of the above people, they have not been found guilty of violations. Charges against people may be dismissed or individuals may be found not guilty in court. Unless a person is found guilty, he or she remains not guilty.