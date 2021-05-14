Shawn G. Baer,
Circleville Police Chief
Friday, May 7
• Caller advised she had an Amazon package that was supposed to be delivered to her residence, but it was delivered somewhere else. She advised the resident of the address was refusing to give her the package.
• Caller stated his pistol was stolen out of his truck while it was parked.
Saturday, May 8
• Caller requested an officer to the apartment regarding a male and a female fighting and yelling, keeping everyone awake. Caller stated the male was hitting the female and it sounded like they were coming through the ceiling.
• Caller advised three mini bikes were stolen from the front of the store.
• Caller requested an officer to a location due to his three-car garage being broken into and things were taken.
• Anonymous caller advised someone had a warrant and that person was walking on Mound Street. Caller advised the woman was wearing a black hoody and black jeans.
• Female advised she was just scammed out of $1,100 from a subject.
• Caller stated a group of people had tried to fight him at the Ross County Fairgrounds and he had left. A short while after, they sent him photos of themselves outside of his apartment.
• Caller stated his tenant was destroying his rental unit with a hammer.
Sunday, May 9
• Caller requested officers regarding three subjects fighting outside. Caller also stated they were wanting him to come outside so they could jump him.
• Caller advised of a subject who jumped her grandson on West Main Street while he was driving in his car. The male said he thought he had a broken hand, however, did not want medical treatment.
Monday, May 10
• Unit marked out to a location with a female under arrest. An arrest was made on Kayla Walker for and active warrant.
• Caller stated her boyfriend hit her with a pistol. An arrest was made on Marquez Sutton.
• Caller stated someone threatened to come to her house within 10 minutes with a firearm.
Tuesday, May 11
• Caller advised that the building had been broken into on Sunday and a TV was stolen.
• Caller advised her vehicle was broken into and her wallet, as well as purse, were stolen.
• Caller advised a male was inside her home and she wanted him to leave.
• On station, someone advised of a hack into his account and $15,000 was taken.
• Caller stated they were locked out of their home.
Wednesday, May 12
• Caller requested to speak with an officer regarding his son. Caller stated the son’s name and that he went to referee a game in New Albany that evening around 4 p.m. and had not been home. Caller stated he is usually home by 8 p.m. and he was not home yet. Caller stated his phone was showing he was in the general vicinity of Reynoldsburg. Caller stated his son is 26. While on the phone with the dad, caller said the son was fine and on his way home.
• Caller requested an officer regarding a lady being assaulted.
• Caller stated he was hit in the face with a baseball bat.
• Caller advised two males were fighting in the street.
• Caller stated three people were yelling at one another in the front yard.
• Caller stated someone broke into his storage unit.
• Caller stated she was punched by her boyfriend.
Thursday, May 13
• Caller advised there was a fight in the alley. Caller stated it was a “violent altercation”. Caller stated she could not talk to the dispatcher loud because people could hear her. Caller disconnected before dispatch was able to get an answer as to if weapons were involved. Officers on scene requested a medic for an intoxicated male.
• Caller reported a 17-year-old male stole fishing gear out of the caller’s garage and also broke into her vehicle.
• Caller stated someone stole her property from Rosewood Drive, so she followed them.
• Caller stated the occupants of a black Jeep Grand Cherokee were fighting.
EDITOR’S NOTE: While charges have been filed by law enforcement officers against some of the above people, they have not been found guilty of violations. Charges against people may be dismissed or individuals may be found not guilty in court. Unless a person is found guilty, he or she remains not guilty.