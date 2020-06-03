Shawn G. Baer,
Circleville Police Chief
Robert Chapman,
Deputy Chief
Tuesday, May 26
• Caller advised her vehicle was in her driveway running and she walked inside and walked back out and it was gone. The car was a 2004 Cadi CTS, cream in color. The neighbor from Brown Street called to say is doesn’t appear her ring doorbell picked anything up, but she double-checked once she got home. She did advise that she saw the car drive off.
Wednesday, May 27
• Caller advised there was a bonfire at a house behind their resident and the smoke was coming through windows. The resident with the fire was advised of the city ordinance and put the fire out.
• Caller requested to speak with an officer in regards to an ongoing issue with another female down the street. She advised that they recently went to court over this and the female continues to pass by her house. She advised that the female “smarts off” to her 9-year-old and was just trying to get a rise out of her. Caller stated she has contacted management and they were going to speak to her again, but a call to the police was suggested.
• Caller requested officers to a location regarding an adult male starting a fight with her 14-year-old son. Caller stated he also “bumped” her out of the way when trying to get to her son and she was currently pregnant with twins. An arrest was made on Joshua Trent Achenbach.
Thursday, May 28
• Caller requested to speak with an officer regarding a piece of equipment that has not been returned. Caller advised that the person rented a towable motor hoist and it was supposed to be returned, but was not.
• Caller requested an officer to a location regarding an assault to a 13-year-old female. Caller stated that the juvenile was punched in the stomach by a boy. A report was taken on assault.
• Officer advised there was a male subject (Matthew Burris) with a female that took off on foot running in an area. An arrest was made on Matthew R. Burris.
Saturday, May 30
• Caller requested an officer to a location after observing a male subject taking out the window and sneaking into his home when it was supposed to be vacant. The male was described as having black hair with facial hair and wearing a black shirt, as well as black shorts. It checked okay; the homeowner locked himself out of the house.
Sunday, May 31
• Caller advised his 12-year-old grandson was supposed to be home by 7 p.m. They were worried because he had not returned. The boy was described to have black hair and was last seen wearing a black hoodie with writing, grey pants and black and white Converse. Caller stated that he was supposed to be meeting a friend at Dollar General on Lancaster Pike, and then they were to walk to his house from there. Caller advised the juvenile did not have a cell phone. The juvenile was located by officers and was reunited with his parents.
Monday, June 1
• Caller requested an officer due to a domestic altercation at a location. Caller stated the female tried to run him over with her vehicle and was heard in the phone advising that the incident never happened. The dispute was over her not letting the caller take her child. The information was forwarded to the prosecutor.
• Caller requested an officer to his address due to his wife (Traci Stevens) behaving erratically. Caller stated she punched him in the mouth. Caller advised that he and his son were in the garage to get away from her. An arrest was made on Traci Jane Stevens for domestic violence. Prisoner was transported to Pickaway County Jail.
Tuesday, June 2
• Caller advised of an unknown subject stealing the complete engine off of a detached trailer from a location.
• Caller advised her uncle was robber and wanted to speak to an officer. Caller canceled the call. She advised her uncle was leaving and needed an officer out to their address.
• Caller advised of someone taking out checks in her name. Caller advised the information is printed on the checks and they were being cashed at PNC, according to her bank.
• Caller requested an officer due to observing a female run out of an apartment with a male chasten after her. Both parties were yelling at each other. The female was described as wearing a grey shirt with hair pulled into a bun and shorts on. The male was wearing a black shirt with jeans. The female was half refusing to cooperate, so no report was taken.
• Caller requested an officer due to her 3-year-old daughter missing. Caller stated she was last seen on the porch of the residence 10 minutes prior to the call. The juvenile was wearing a pink shirt with purple writing; black shorts and had long, blonde hair in braids. The juvenile was located.
EDITOR’S NOTE: While charges have been filed by law enforcement officers against some of the above people, they have not been found guilty of violations. Charges against people may be dismissed or individuals may be found not guilty in court. Unless a person is found guilty, he or she remains not guilty.