Shawn G. Baer, Circleville Police Chief
Robert Chapman, Deputy Chief
Thursday, Feb. 20
• Caller advised of a fight where a patient had to be held down by and Emergency Room security guard.
• Caller reported of hearing a male beat up a female and the female crying.
• Caller advised of a male that is homeless who was rummaging through a white truck.
• On station, someone reported of her e x slapping her daughter across the face.
• Caller advised he was receiving messages of someone blowing up their home.
• Caller advised of domestic trouble at a location and blood was on scene.
• Caller requested an officer after a store was robbed at gunpoint b yon male subject. The subject was described as wearing a checkered blue and white bandana and was on foot.
Friday, Feb. 21
• An officer was requested due to seeing a male forcing his way into a residence.
• Caller advised of a fight where two subjects were at Subway and proceeded to chase each other.
• Female on station spoke with an officer regarding telephone harassment. She stated a female stranger has been harassing her since August. It stopped for a few months and has started again. The female was sending nude photos.
Saturday, Feb. 22
• Caller advised of a small pile of leaves and brush on fire toward the back of a cemetery.
• Officers marked out a location on a follow up, as well as checking for a subject with a warrant. An arrest was made on Brandon Blevins.
• Caller advised of a foul smelling trash fire. The fire was extinguished. They were burning something that is not allowed.
Sunday, Feb. 23
• An officer was requested in reference to a domestic that had just occurred. The Caller advised he received three complaints referencing yelling and crying coming from a room. Items were thrown around in the room and the female was crying.
• Caller advised of a 52-year-old male resident trying to fight with nurses.
Wednesday, Feb. 26
• Caller requested an officer to a location due to her two teenage daughters (13 and 17) accusing her of hitting them. She advised her daughter got up in her face and screamed at her and wanted officers’ assistance.
EDITOR’S NOTE: While charges have been filed by law enforcement officers against some of the above people, they have not been found guilty of violations. Charges against people may be dismissed or individuals may be found not guilty in court. Unless a person is found guilty, he or she remains not guilty.