Shawn G. Baer,
Circleville Police Chief
Robert Chapman,
Deputy Chief
Monday, July 27
• Officers marked out at a location for a door that had been attempted to be broken into by a crow bar. No contact was made with a construction company.
• Caller requested an officer due to four subjects in a verbal altercation near a location. Caller stated he was concerned it would get physical. Caller stated half of the subjects got into a blue four-door sedan with the driver’s side caved in, traveling toward Kingston Pike.
• Caller advised of a possible fire with heavy smoke in the area.
Thursday, July 30
• Caller advised there was a female breaking into vehicles in the area and stealing duel from the vehicles. Caller had no other description. Caller remained anonymous.
• Caller advised a female and a male at a location were arguing loudly and kids were present. Caller remained anonymous. Caller stated no weapons or assault was present.
• Caller advised she stopped by a room to have a male sign something for her and he came out and tore up the front of her vehicle and started to throw rocks through her windshield.
• Caller advised his vehicle was broken into and some tools were stolen.
• Caller advised that Krista Giffin had a warrant and she was at a certain residence. A Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office warrant arrest was made on Krista Giffin.
• Circleville Police Department marked out to locate Kenton Parker. A Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office warrant arrest was made on Kenton Parker.
Friday, July 31
• Manager of Tractor Supply Co. advised of a black male about five-foot, one-inch wearing a yellow shirt and was running across Route 23 toward Court Street because he was caught giving a fake $100 bill. The manager advised the same male did the same thing at Rural King.
Saturday, Aug. 1
• Caller requested an officer due to her son taking off after saying he was going to Duke and Duchess. Caller described him as wearing a red shirt and jeans.
Sunday, Aug. 2
• Caller requested to speak with an officer regarding an assault that occurred there around 3 a.m. Caller stated a female resident attacked a male resident. Caller stated there were no injuries she was aware of.
• Caller advised Teddy VanHorn threw a rock and hit him in the back of the head, causing laceration. The male declined medical attention for the injury. An arrest was made on Teddy VanHorn.
Monday, Aug. 3
• Caller advised that someone stole the front license plate from his truck. Caller advised it was there the day before, however, when he went to the gas station that morning, it was gone.
• Caller advised someone tried to break into one of the pop machines at a location.
EDITOR’S NOTE: While charges have been filed by law enforcement officers against some of the above people, they have not been found guilty of violations. Charges against people may be dismissed or individuals may be found not guilty in court. Unless a person is found guilty, he or she remains not guilty.