Shawn G. Baer,
Circleville Police Chief
Friday, Feb. 12
• Caller advised an elderly male in a silver PT Cruiser came onto their property and was accusing them of making threatening phone calls toward him. Advised the vehicle already left the area.
• Chief Probation officer advised they had a female under arrest that had a warrant. An arrest was made.
• Unit marked out at a location with a subject that had an active warrant for his arrest. An arrest was made on Robert E. Davis II.
• Unity marked out at a location for a possible warrant arrest. An arrest was made on Mackenzie Lea Leisey.
Saturday, Feb. 13
• Caller advised the back room in the location was broken into. Advised they knew tools and detergent was stolen.
• Caller advised the neighbors next door to this address could be heard arguing inside the home. She advised it was between a mother and a daughter. She could hear the mother telling the daughter to stop hitting her and not to jump out the window.
• Caller advised of a female in a dark blue GMC that almost struck his vehicle on the lot. He advised a vehicle pulled out of a parking spot and the driver tried to pull in at a 45-degree angle. Caller stated she was beginning to cause a traffic jam and other people were yelling because she would not move her vehicle.
• Caller advised a female broke into the residence and stole tools and other items. Caller stated she was not supposed to be on the property and advised the female was trying to leave the area.
• Anonymous caller stated she could hear her neighbors arguing and the female yelling for help.
• 911 caller stated her neighbor tried to hit her father with brass knuckles during an argument over a parking space.
• Caller stated someone in his house struck him with a doorknob. He stated he would be walking to the police department, but he never showed.
Sunday, Feb. 14
• Unit en route to the jail to serve a female on her warrant.
• Caller advised she reported her vehicle stolen to Ross County and she had been advised that it was somewhere on Barnes Avenue.
Tuesday, Feb. 16
• Caller requested to speak with an officer regarding his catalytic converter being stolen off of his vehicle sometime between Friday and that morning.
• Caller requested officers regarding someone taking his phone and not letting him get his stuff and leave. Caller stated he was just trying to leave the situation.
• Caller requested officers regarding her ex-boyfriend, Jay Young, getting in her face and arguing with her. Caller stated he took off walking east on Ohio Street. Caller stated he was wearing a brown jacket and was carrying a backpack. A warrant arrest was made on Jay Young.
Wednesday, Feb. 17
• Engine 102 marked out on a service run at a location where the resident had some faulty wiring.
• Caller stated kids were breaking into houses. She did not give a name or an address.
• Caller stated the address was abandoned and he was told by the property owner to call the police if he saw anyone there. He stated there was a light on inside and footprints in the snow.
• Caller advised of someone busting in the window of her husband’s vehicle that was parked in front of the residence.
Thursday, Feb. 18
• Caller requested to speak with an officer due to someone making threats and harassing her.
• Caller requested an officer regarding someone harassing and yelling at her saying that her kids woke them all up. Caller stated that the person came up to her apartment and started an argument.
EDITOR’S NOTE: While charges have been filed by law enforcement officers against some of the above people, they have not been found guilty of violations. Charges against people may be dismissed or individuals may be found not guilty in court. Unless a person is found guilty, he or she remains not guilty.