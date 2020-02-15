Shawn G. Baer, Circleville Police Chief
Robert Chapman, Deputy Chief
Friday, Feb. 7
• A fight involved three men near gas pumps. One of the males was intoxicated. An arrest was made on Shawn M. Shepherd for assault.
• An accident occurred where a driver stuck a gas pump. No gas was drained and no injury occurred.
• A detective with the Columbus Police Department advised they have a missing elderly man from their jurisdiction. The man was located at his cousin’s house in Circleville.
• Caller advised of harassment.
• Vandalism was reported when a caller advised that someone tampered with and damaged the valve stems on a vehicle.
• Caller reported Facebook harassment.
• Assault was reported with a domestic hitting.
• Caller reported on an aggressive boyfriend. Male was advised to have no contact with the woman.
Saturday, Feb. 8
• Caller reported of a stolen car.
• Female on station reported of telephone harassment.
• Caller requested an officer due to a domestic dispute. Children were left on the street due to the male and female fighting and running up and down their street before going inside.
Sunday, Feb. 9
• Caller reported two homeless subjects were staying at his residence. The two were in a verbal argument and one assaulted the other.
• Male on station reported a stolen license plate.
• Caller advised of someone at the door trying to break into the home. The caller was 16 and the younger sister was 13. The children were home alone.
• Caller advised of threats and harassment toward her 14-year-old daughter. The male harassing wanted drugs, and the threats involved blowing up her residence and burning it down.
Monday, Feb. 10
• Caller advised of a threat from Steven Burns toward her to blow up her house. The subject had an active warrant for his arrest. The arrest was made on Steven L. Burns, Jr. He was transported to the Pickaway County Jail.
• Officer went to the location with probation to attempt to locate a subject with an active warrant. The arrest was made on Jeffrey W. Moody for an active warrant out of Lancaster Police. Moody was transported to the Pickaway County Jail.
EDITOR’S NOTE: While charges have been filed by law enforcement officers against some of the above people, they have not been found guilty of violations. Charges against people may be dismissed or individuals may be found not guilty in court. Unless a person is found guilty, he or she remains not guilty.