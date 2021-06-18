Shawn G. Baer,
Circleville Police Chief
Friday, June 11
• Caller advised the tenants upstairs were stomping, threatening her and being rude and arrogant. She advised that the landlord had put up a “No Trespassing” sign, as well as a “No Loitering” sign, and the tenant had people in the apartment that were not on the lease.
• Caller stated someone broke in through the back gate at approximately 1 a.m. and stole flats of plants.
• Caller advised someone had vandalized several bags of Diamond Dry field conditioner.
• Caller stated he was threatened.
• Caller stated his generator was stolen.
Saturday, June 12
• Caller advised someone was trying to steal his catalytic converter off of his car and he stopped them. Caller stated there were two males in a silver car, possible a Honda Civic. Caller stated they took off when he confronted them.
• Caller advised he had two weed eaters taken from his residence while he was at work.
• Caller requested an officer to the location due to a female caught on video footage stealing power tools and batteries. The female suspect was then back inside of the store. The manager advised she had exited the building in a silver Hyundai that had a black corner front panel and a temporary license plate in the vehicle. Caller advised it was last seen traveling southbound on US 23.
• Caller advised of a fight between two males and one male had a bat.
• Caller advised someone broke into her residence and took her belongings.
• Caller advised a suspect was withdrawing from meth and at the time, had a verbal domestic altercation. Caller stated that he had been arguing with he felt it was going to escalate. Caller advised he was trying to get away from the person. An arrest was made on Joshua Allen Ramey for a warrant out of Hocking County.
Sunday, June 13
• Caller advised she just saw a male and a female walk inside of the property. She advised no one should be there other than the contractors who were working inside. Caller stated there was also a darker-colored car believed to be blue in color on site.
• Caller was concerned that a suspect was going to come back to their previously shared residence and take all of the things in the residence while he was gone.
• Caller advised that her mother is home bound and told her that her daughter was having domestic issues. Caller advised that her daughter was in a black Jeep Patriot with pink stickers.
• Caller requested an officer due to a suspect causing problems. Caller stated it was verbal and was also getting physical by means of shoving. While on the line, the caller was yelling at the other party. Caller advised the male just left before the officers could arrive. Male was described as wearing a white tank top, tan pants with black shoes. Male was last seen traveling on foot toward the area of Speedway.
• Caller had a verbal domestic with a suspect. Caller advised the suspect left after the argument and almost hit the caller with his Jeep.
• Caller advised someone stole his kids’ phones.
• Caller stated people were arguing at the location and the male was swinging around what she believed to be a bat or a machete.
Monday, June 14
• Caller requested officers regarding a suspect being at the location and threatening her. Caller stated she attempted to “put his hands” on her, but he left in his truck, which was in her name.
• Caller advised a female in a silver Chevy Malibu with a temporary license plate pulled a child from the car seat and into the front seat and began beating him.
• Caller advised the people at the location were breaking into the apartment. Caller stated the people have been evicted, however, the resident stated she had not been legally evicted.
Tuesday, June 15
• Caller stated someone threw something out of their vehicle, which hit him.
• Caller requested an officer regarding a catalytic converter being stolen off of a bus.
• Officers marked out with a vehicle form an earlier stolen. An arrest was made on Wesley Stallworth.
Wednesday, June 16
• Caller stated two suspects struck him with a hammer. An arrest was made on both.
• While leaving scene for a domestic, an officer notices a home was on fire.
• Caller stated a suspect was throwing things and tearing up the house. It was a verbal altercation only.
• Caller stated a suspect broke into a work trailer.
• An arrest was made on Scotty Jones while in the officer’s custody.
• An arrest was made on Colin Walsh.
• Caller advised that he had an emergency custody form for his son. Caller took his son to see his mother and when they tried to leave, the mother jumped in the car and tried to take the child out. Caller advised the mother was being very forceful. In a second call, caller advised her son was out in the area of Scioto and Ohio with his child’s mother. Caller advised he was actively fighting with her after receiving custody of their child. Caller reported the female hitting her son while the baby was screaming nearby.
• Caller advised her child’s bike was stolen. The bike was described as a girl’s 26-inch light purple bike with a larger seat.
• Caller advised of a verbal argument with his son.
• Subject on station advised that she had been arguing with her boyfriend about cheating. Subject advised that she wanted to go home and did not want to argue with him. Subject asked if an officer could request him to leave the residence.
• In a verbal domestic, caller advised of a subject yelling. Caller stated the subject was at the residence arguing and would not leave.
Thursday, June 17
• Caller stated her boyfriend was assaulted. An arrest was made.
• Caller stated someone went through her vehicle sometime during the night.
• Caller advised his daughter’s mother just called him and advised him she was just beat up by her boyfriend who also had a gun. An arrest was made on Gage Wiggins.
• An employee advised someone stole his identity and tried to open up a small business loan in his name.
• Caller advised she had two subjects house sitting for her while she was on vacation and they took items from her home.
• Employee advised of a theft of a catalytic converter off of their weatherized van.
• Caller reported theft of medication and some of her cards that were inside of her pocketbook.
• Units marked out to serve a warrant on Kenneth William Barnes. An arrest was made on Kenneth William Barnes for warrants out of the Circleville Police Department.
EDITOR’S NOTE: While charges have been filed by law enforcement officers against some of the above people, they have not been found guilty of violations. Charges against people may be dismissed or individuals may be found not guilty in court. Unless a person is found guilty, he or she remains not guilty.