G. Shawn Baer,
Circleville Police Chief
Tuesday, Jan. 4
• Caller advised of a domestic at a location on North Court Street.
• Caller advised a subject, wearing a white hoodie and grey sweatpants, tried to buy cigarettes when the purchase was not allowed and the subject tried to steal them.
• Transfer from the county advising they received a phone call from a male subject who advised he was at a location on South Washington Street where someone attempted to jump him.
• Caller requested officers to a location on Cedar Heights Road regarding her two adult sons physically fighting inside the house and tearing things up. Caller stated her daughter and grandson were there and the daughters could not break them up.
• Officers marked out in Circleville Municipal Court for a parole violator. A warrant arrest was made on Jerald England.
• Caller requested an officer regarding a blue Dodge Durango being stolen. Caller stated they left the keys in it and went into the house and some guy jumped in the truck and took off.
• Person on station requested to speak with an officer in reference to a stolen title to his Corvette.
• Caller requested an officer due to a subject stealing $100 from his mother. Caller stated he caught the act on camera.
Wednesday, Jan. 5
• Caller advised of two suspects walking out of Rural King with two carts full of tools. Caller stated they were two white males, one with a black jacket and jeans, and the other with a black jacket and black pants with striped. Caller stated the vehicle was blocking in at Rural King and the three suspects were blacking in at Shertz inside.
• Caller requested an officer regarding someone stealing her American flag off of her porch.
• Caller requested an officer regarding the taillights out of his vehicle being stolen. Caller stated his vehicle was a 1998 Chevy S-10.
• Caller advised a male had shoved his wife to the ground and fled on scene. Caller described male was wearing a jacket with blue jeans. The last direction of travel was on foot toward Pickaway Street. Caller was requesting an ambulance.
• Person on station advised she was exchanging property out front with her ex and advised that it turned into an altercation. Caller stated the male half started to snatch her things and then stole her keys. Caller stated she believed he was still outside in his Chevrolet Tahoe.
Thursday, Jan. 6
• Caller requested an officer due to a verbal altercation. Caller stated she was concerned it was going to turn physical. No weapons were reported.
• Caller requested an officer to a domestic situation with Samantha Coleman. Caller stated Coleman was attempting to physically harm someone. Caller stated the place was barricaded in the back bedroom. An arrest was made on Samantha Rae Coleman for domestic violence.
EDITOR’S NOTE: While charges have been filed by law enforcement officers against some of the above people, they have not been found guilty of violations. Charges against people may be dismissed or individuals may be found not guilty in court. Unless a person is found guilty, he or she remains not guilty.