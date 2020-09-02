Shawn G. Baer,
Circleville Police Chief
Robert Chapman,
Deputy Chief
Friday, Aug. 28
• Caller advised he received an alert from his Amazon Alexa that advised his smoke detector alarm was going off.
• Caller requested to speak to an officer in reference to leaving his wallet in a hospital room and it coming up missing. Caller stated he already spoke with the staff and they had not seen it.
• Caller requested an officer due to her grandson getting jumped.
• Agency advised their unit marked out at a location in reference to a disturbance and happened upon an assault.
• Caller advised of a residence in the area with heavy smoke arising from it.
Saturday, Aug. 29
• Caller advised of a driver who pumped gas and drove off without paying.
• Manager advised of two subjects who had stolen a pocket knife. Caller advised both were white males and one had a gray shirt on, the other had a light blue shirt on. Caller advised both subjects were walking toward the front of the store.
• Caller requested to speak to an officer due to someone opening a fraudulent PayPal account.
• Caller requested to speak with an officer in reference to a possible violation of a TPO.
• Caller made contact back to advise of someone and his friends ripping her grandson out of the house and beating on him. Caller stated the subjects left as soon as she called 911.
Sunday, Aug. 30
• Caller advised there were people trying to break in the HD Mart on Western Avenue in Chillicothe. Information was forwarded to Chillicothe Police Department.
• Person on station requested to speak with an officer in regards to an issue with her full unit. Female also had an active warrant for her arrest. An arrest was made on Brittany A. Pennington.
• Caller advised that the residents at the location were actively fighting. She advised that they were breaking windows and throwing things out of them. Caller stated that they were hitting on another and there were also needles laying all in the front yard.
• Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office received a call pinging at a location on a domestic situation, but lost contact. The number was called then and the other lin stated an officer was on scene. The subject had a brief verbal altercation with an acquaintance who had since left eh premises.
Monday, Aug. 31
• Caller advised of a Uhaul dolly that was rented and never returned. Caller advised of the name of the person who rented.
• Caller advised that while she was incarcerated, someone obtained her debit card number and ordered a new bank card. The person stole $540.16.
• Caller requested an officer to check a location for a female subject (Tabitha Pennington) with a warrant. Caller advised she was in a ten Buick with two other occupants, parked on the side of a building. An arrest was made on Tabitha Jo Pennington for a warrant out of the Circleville Police Department. The prisoner was transported to Pickaway County Jail where she was refused. The female prisoner was then transported to Berger Hospital.
EDITOR’S NOTE: While charges have been filed by law enforcement officers against some of the above people, they have not been found guilty of violations. Charges against people may be dismissed or individuals may be found not guilty in court. Unless a person is found guilty, he or she remains not guilty.