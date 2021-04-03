Shawn G. Baer,
Circleville Police Chief
Friday, March 26
• Caller advised his tires were slashing in his 2014 Chevy Silverado.
• Caller believed the residents of the address had electronic services set up in his name.
• Caller stated she was assaulted.
• Caller stated her neighbor was burning something and there was a large amount of smoke in the neighborhood.
• Caller stated he was evicted from the lot at the address calling from, but he owned the trailer that it sits on. He stated someone stole the skirting off the trailer.
Saturday, March 27
• Caller stated someone was at his home arguing about a vehicle being stolen.
• Caller requested an officer due to a male subject continuously harassing him and showing up on his property because he hangs out next door. Caller stated the male was attempting to get into his door and he could hear him through the walls saying he was going to stab him.
Sunday, March 28
• Unit en route to the location to meet with Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office due to being out with two subjects who had warrants out for their arrest. Both subject were arrested.
• Caller stated people were fighting at a gas station.
Monday, March 29
• Caller requested assistance due to a strange odor in her household that caused her to feel nauseated.
• Caller advised his lock was cut off of his utility cargo trailer and tools were stolen from it.
• Caller advised of a two-vehicle auto accident involving a large pick-up truck and an SUV. Caller advised one subject was unresponsive and believed it may have been overdose related.
• Caller requested officers regarding a domestic altercation. Caller stated the subject went to pick up some belongings from another and when she got there, he could hear the female subject saying to please stop and he could not get her to respond to him.
• Caller stated they drove through a parking lot and there was a male up in the female’s face screaming at her.
• Caller requested officer to a location regarding a male who just walking into a house where her daughter was babysitting, without knocking. Caller stated he had a screwdriver in his hand as well. The daughter told him the male was not there, so he was then outside staring at the home.
Tuesday, March 30
• On station, a report of a man’s generator being stolen from right in front of his garage in the driveway. Man described the generator as lime green.
• Caller stated she had a contractor at the location and he advised her that the door was kicked in and there was glass all over the place. He also stated he could hear a “ruckus” upstairs.
• Caller stated her son’s bedroom smelled like a chemical burning.
• Caller requested to speak with an officer in reference to someone taking her food stamp card and running errands, but did not return the card. Caller believed they stole the food stamp card.
Wednesday, March 31
• Caller requested to speak with an officer regarding an unemployment claim filed fraudulently in his name.
• Caller requested an officer regarding a person throwing his stuff out and leaving with some of it as well.
• Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 from a location where the caller stated they needed an officer regarding a domestic situation, and then hung up.
• Man in lobby stated hardwood flooring and his television had been stolen.
EDITOR’S NOTE: While charges have been filed by law enforcement officers against some of the above people, they have not been found guilty of violations. Charges against people may be dismissed or individuals may be found not guilty in court. Unless a person is found guilty, he or she remains not guilty.