G. Shawn Baer,
Circleville Police Chief
Friday, Jan. 28
• Dispatch advised officers of a male who had entered the lobby restroom and had not come out for quite a while. Officers entered the restroom and found Billy Greeno passed out in a stall. An arrest was made on Billy Greeno.
• Officers marked out on a traffic stop. A warrant arrest was made on Alan Thompson and was relayed with Lancaster Police Department.
Monday, Jan. 31
• Caller on the line advised that she let a homeless man stay at her house during the night and her car was then missing.
• Caller advised of a possible catalytic converter theft. Foot tracks and a jack were visible under the vehicle.
• Caller requested an officer to go to a location on Villa Drive and tell a subject to stop harassing him [the caller]. Caller stated he was calling them and texting them and would not leave them alone.
• Caller requested to speak with an officer regarding someone trying to break in her back door. Caller stated the dog growled and the person then ran toward the shed.
• Female on station wanted to speak with an officer regarding a subject harassing her.
EDITOR’S NOTE: While charges have been filed by law enforcement officers against some of the above people, they have not been found guilty of violations. Charges against people may be dismissed or individuals may be found not guilty in court. Unless a person is found guilty, he or she remains not guilty.