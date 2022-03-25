G. Shawn Baer,
Circleville Police Chief
Friday, March 18
• Caller requested an officer due to finding a female in her residence. Caller stated she found her using her bathroom. Caller told the female to get out. Female was last seen walking westbound on Franklin in a bright yellow hoodie, grey sweatpants and no shoes. An arrest was made on Lindsey Pyle for disorderly conduct.
• Caller wanted to speak with an officer about harassment.
• Caller advised of a subject doing “donuts” in the roadway and hit a car. An arrest was made on Renee S. Rittenhouse.
• Caller advised that there were four people outside who had been following him around all day and were now outside waiting to fight him.
Saturday, March 19
• Caller requested an officer to escort a guest from the premises due to her threatening one of the housekeepers. Caller stated the guest had been having people come in and out as well. Caller stated they wanted her removed from the property.
• Caller advised a subject just got in a tow truck across the street and he had a warrant out of PCSO. Caller stated they just started the truck and another subject was in the passenger seat.
• At an officer-initiated traffic stop, an arrest was made on Lateishia Eleanor Woolum and Christopher Marcus Clark.
Sunday, March 20
• Caller advised that he heard what was possible someone attempting to open his door. Caller advised that at the time, he did not hear or see anything.
• Caller requested an officer to East Franklin Street regarding a subject being belligerent to another. Caller stated the subject was abusive to a father and the male subject was on drugs. Caller stated another called him and he could hear yelling in the background.
• Caller requested officers to East Main Street regarding Ernest Groce assaulting her. Caller stated he left in a red Mustang with black racing striped and turned onto Main Street, heading west. Caller stated he just got out of jail and she told him she did not want him around. Caller also stated that he took her phone. An arrest was made on Ernest Groce.
Monday, March 21
• Female caller advised that a patient in the facility wanted to make a report for a possible theft of $12.
• Male on station wanted to speak with an officer about a fictitious claim for unemployment made with his Social Security number.
• Female caller advised of another party continually calling her mother and harassing her over the telephone. Caller wanted to speak with an officer in regards to pressing charges for doing so.
• Caller advised that her solar bulb was stolen from the front of her residence.
• Person on station requested to speak with an officer due to several valuable items being stolen out of his vehicle.
• Caller requested an officer due to a female purposely attempting to rile up her canine every time she walked by. Caller stated this had been an ongoing issue with harassment.
• Caller requested officers back to Dearborn Avenue regarding a subject taking things off of her front porch that were hers and mouthing off to her kids. Caller stated the subject also climbed the tree.
Tuesday, March 22
• Male caller advised that a third part working on plumbing at a residence on Pickaway Street stole all of the female’s money, totaling around $600.
• Caller requested an officer due to his wife spitting on him when he went to serve divorce papers.
• Caller requested an officer due to the locks being busted on her vehicle by someone.
• Caller requested an officer due to a subject being at a location on Dunmore Road, collecting belongings and creating a dispute. Caller stated the female was threatening to bring her brother to the house and cause him bodily harm.
• Caller requested an officer due to her 11-year-old being assaulted by a 16-year-old boy. Caller stated the boy grabbed her son by the throat and there had been marks left by his hands. Caller declined the need for medical services.
• Caller requested an officer regarding him and his wife having some verbal arguments and he did not want it to escalate.
• Caller requested an officer regarding someone taking money out of her account via CashApp. Caller stated the subject has taken $250 so far.
• Caller reported a theft of a set of building keys that a subject refused to return.
• Caller requested an officer regarding his wallet being stolen.
Wednesday, March 23
• PCSO received an open 911 line from a phone number with only the sound of a female screaming. An arrest was made on Dustin Reed.
• Female on station requested to file a report for the theft of $1,300 via CashApp.
• WesBanco employee requested an officer to take a report for resident on Island Road. Caller advised that the resident had money withdrawn from her bank account by a third party, unauthorized to have access to her bank account.
• Subject on station to speak with an officer in reference to a possible assault that occurred at Circleville Middle School that day. Caller advised his daughter was assaulted at approximately 12:43 and in the eighth-grade hallway.
• Caller advised of a fire and smoke coming form a residence on Hayward Street.
Thursday, March 24
• Caller advised that his 2012 Dodge Ram 3500 was broken into the night before. Items were reportedly taken and consisted of two snap-on jackets. Caller wanted an officer to take a report on the incident.
• Caller advised that his wife removed the battery from his vehicle and would not return it so he could leave. Caller was standing by to speak with an officer in a white Dodge Caravan.
EDITOR’S NOTE: While charges have been filed by law enforcement officers against some of the above people, they have not been found guilty of violations. Charges against people may be dismissed or individuals may be found not guilty in court. Unless a person is found guilty, he or she remains not guilty.