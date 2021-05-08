Shawn G. Baer,
Circleville Police Chief
Friday, April 30
• Caller reported he had a couple of hanging baskets taken the nigh before.
• Caller advised of a male subject that throws trash in his neighbor’s bin and then leaves.
• Caller advised she walked past a location and it sounded like someone was arguing inside and coming through the walls. She believed it might have been physical.
• Caller stated someone vandalized her gazebo.
Saturday, May 1
• Caller stated her storage unit was vandalized.
Sunday, May 2
• Caller advised of his son behaving erratically, breaking things and causing problems. Caller stated he was banging on his front door.
• County unit advised being out at a location with a warrant subject (Patrick Leisey) out of the Circleville Police Department. An arrest was made on Patrick Leisey for a warrant out of the Circleville Police Department.
• Caller advised she received a call making threats to come back to their address. Caller told him to stay away, but he was saying he was on his way there. Caller described him as wearing red tennis shoes with black and white pants.
• Caller requested an officer due to a pair of tennis shoes being stolen out of his room.
• Caller advised the garage and back door had been busted into and several items were missing.
• Caller stated her boyfriend made her get out of their truck and she needed a ride to her motel.
Monday, May 3
• Caller requested to speak to an officer in reference to a Rumpke waste receptacle being stolen from his residence. Caller requested a report for the theft.
• Caller requested an officer at the location due to someone approaching his wife and yelling and screaming at herm. Caller stated someone was also banging on his door.
Tuesday, May 4
• Caller advised she believed someone was messing around the house and possible trying to break in. While on the line, caller stated the board they had on the door to nail it shut was moving back and forth, as if someone was trying to push it in. Caller stated the board fell down and she believed someone had broken in to her residence. Caller advised they ran to the bathroom until officers arrived.
• Female reported theft from her bankcard.
• Caller requested an officer due to his license plate being stolen from his residence.
Wednesday, May 5
• Caller advised she was contacted by the Small Business Association that advised her someone had filed a loan under her name.
• Caller stated someone called and was threatening to come to the property because he was trespassed from the property.
• Caller stated two people were fighting on their front porch.
• Vandalism of a jukebox.
EDITOR’S NOTE: While charges have been filed by law enforcement officers against some of the above people, they have not been found guilty of violations. Charges against people may be dismissed or individuals may be found not guilty in court. Unless a person is found guilty, he or she remains not guilty.