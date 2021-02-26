Shawn G. Baer,
Circleville Police Chief
Friday, Feb. 19
• Home Health aid advised she just walked past the stairway and believed she saw a male with light-colored hair and no shirt standing upstairs. She advised no one should have been inside the home other than the female she takes care of.
• Caller stated an employee at the location and a male and female were in a domestic altercation. Two arrests were made.
• Caller advised of passing by a residence and observing the front door was ajar. Caller stated they turned around to investigate and when they approached the home, they noticed the front screen door was broken. Caller was unsure if someone was in the home.
Saturday, Feb. 20
• Caller requested an officer due to being outside smoking and hearing bloodcurdling screaming in a one-story ranch white house believed to be on the corner of the street. Caller did not know whether they were watching a scary movie or what was happening, but the female was screaming.
Sunday, Feb. 21
• Caller advised there was an odor of smoke inside the residence and it appeared to be coming from the attic area. The caller was advised to safely evacuate the residence until the fire department could investigate the odor. Circleville Fire Department was on scene and handling. The Red Cross was notified.
• Caller advised of a male subject wearing a dark hoody and light-colored jeans with a female that was wearing floral-colored pants and carrying a purse. Caller advised they were walking west on Main Street and both appeared to be “on something.” Officer advised there was no domestic situation, but an arrest was made by Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office on Joshua Binkley due to having an active warrant.
• 911 caller stated her husband slapped her. An arrest was made.
• 911 caller stated a male and a female were fighting in the park and the female was yelling that she was being kidnapped. An arrest was made.
• Caller requested an officer due to subjects getting into a domestic altercation at the location. Caller stated they were screaming and he left. It was unknown if they were getting physical or if there were any weapons involved.
Monday, Feb. 22
• Caller advised his rather, Richard Greeno, was breaking things inside the residence and calling his mother names. He advised his mother also had a protection order in place against him. An arrest was made on Richard Greeno.
• On station advising she was just involved with someone in a verbal dispute in her vehicle. He took off east on foot with her keys. She advised he was wearing a black jacket. The person has been issues a summons by Chillicothe PD.
Tuesday, Feb. 23
• Caller requested to speak with an officer in reference to her medication being stolen from her residence.
• Caller requested officers to a location regarding intruders being in his house. Caller stated they were entering through a crawl space. A warrant arrest was made on David Brown Jr.
• Caller advised a customer’s vehicle was broken into and tools were stolen.
• Caller advised it sounded like there was a domestic situation happening next door to her.
Wednesday, Feb. 24
• Caller requested an officer due to allowing someone to stay in his camper for the night and he was behaving as if he was under the influence. Caller requested the male to leave the premise and the male proceeded to threaten him with a baseball bat. Caller stated the male would be in the camper in the rear wearing a black leather jacket.
• Caller requested an officer regarding a 1999 silver Landrover Discovery being stolen off of the tow lot.
• 911 caller stated a male that was previously kicked out of the group home keeps returning and trying to fight others.
• Female in lobby stated that $900 had been stolen from her bank account.
EDITOR’S NOTE: While charges have been filed by law enforcement officers against some of the above people, they have not been found guilty of violations. Charges against people may be dismissed or individuals may be found not guilty in court. Unless a person is found guilty, he or she remains not guilty.